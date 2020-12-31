This year has been different for all of us and new year’s eve is no exception but, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t celebrate. It only means that you would have to tweak your plans a bit. Instead of your regular parties, which might not be doable with restrictions and night curfew imposed in Mumbai, you can indulge in a scrumptious meal at some of the finest restaurants in the city with your loved ones.



But, if you are among those who have taken ‘early to bed and early to rise’ resolution, nothing is better than a brunch on New Year to catch up with your friends and family. To help you out, here’s our list of restaurants that are hosting scrumptious brunch in the dream city:

1. Tiqri

Taj Santacruz’s Tiqri, a multi-cuisine restaurant, has set up a delicious brunch for New Year featuring delicacies Vilyati Seekh Kebab, Subz Aur Paneer Ki Biryani, Malwani Mutton Rassa, Prawn Goan Masala, Roast Butterball Turkey, Grilled Plum, Cream Cheese & Balsamic Caviar, Quinoa Tossed, Raw Mango, Gherkin & Onion, Shrimps, Melon Disk & Balsamic Reduction. Plus, there is a Mumbai Chaat station and a Noodle Bar station to help you satiate on those cravings.



When: Jan 1, 1 - 4 pm

Where: Taj Santacruz

Cost: INR 2500 ++ per person

To reserve your table, please call 022 6211 5502

2. JW Cafe

Ring in the New Year with a relaxed and fun brunch at JW Café, an all-day diner. The lavish spread is curated to begin the year 2021 with a culinary expedition of decadent flavors and inspired delight. The brunch includes dishes like Chicken, Prunes and Apricot rolled Turkey, Eggplant MozzarellaTian, Polenta with Asparagus Ragout, Potato Fondant, Mexican Rice Stuffed Peppers, Soya Bean Wadi, Paneer Kheema to list a few. This culinary experience will be served alongside special cocktails.



When: Jan 1, 12:30 - 3:30 pm

Where: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Cost: INR 2850 ++ onwards, Kids brunch at INR 1475 ++



3. Seven Kitchens

Seven Kitchens at The St. Regis Mumbai will host a delectable brunch to ensure that you begin the New Year on the perfect note. Guests can dine on the best of international and local cuisine, as they welcome the new year with an exquisite culinary affair



When: Jan 1, 12:30 - 4 pm

Where: The St. Regis Mumbai, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Cost: INR 4000 onwards

Call: 022 - 61628422



4. The Sassy Spoon





Start the New Year with a bang at Mumbai's favourite trendy resto-bar, The Sassy Spoon at Nariman Point. The delectable lunch spread will feature a wide variety of dishes from around the world, including appetizers like Crunchy cottage cheese & bell pepper nuggets with jalapenos & za’atar mayo, Korean Chilli Chicken Wings, Cajun-spiced Buttered Prawns with garlic & crusty French bread, and mains such as Spaghetti in Lemon Beurre Noisette with toasted almonds, basil & parmesan, Kerala style lamb with buttered Brun, Baked lasagna with creamed leeks, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, and cheddar and Tamarind and chilli spiced rawas, steamed in a banana leaf with creamy coconut rice to name a few. Their signature dessert options include a Sticky Toffee Pudding, Raspberry Mousse, and more. Guests can also complement their meal with cocktails like Spiked Very Berry Khatta, The Sassy Margarita, and Smokey Sour. Plus, there is a live performance by Dwayne Gamree to complement this feast.



When: Jan 1, 12 pm - 4 pm

Where: The Sassy Spoon, Nariman Point and Powai

Contact: 099200 03500



5. Soufflé S’il Vous Plaît







There’s nothing more exciting than celebrating the New Year over a delicious and hearty brunch. Soufflé S’il Vous Plaît - the quintessential French bistro-style restaurant has something special in store this Friday. The New Year brunch menu reflects vintage Parisian signatures along with Soufflé’s brunch specials like Eggs Florentine served on English muffins and Croissant & Pains Au Chocolat and Granola Parfait. Choose from appetizers like Fondue for Two with toasted sourdough, charcoal roasted vegetables; Baked Brie with organic raw honey, toasted nuts, granny Lyn’s & pull-apart rolls; Calamari à la Plancha with black olives, cherry tomatoes, garlic chips, roasted red pepper coulis or Sautéed Prawns with black olives, cherry tomatoes, garlic chips, roasted red pepper coulis. Mains include Parisian Gnocchi with tomato sauce, gratinated Emmental mornay; Sea Bass ‘a la Marseille’ with toasted almonds, fennel compote, pastis cream and fennel salad; Duck Confit with duck fat potatoes, carrot mash, green beans and jus. Alongside, sip on delicious cocktails like All I Want for Christmas is You with Jacob’s Creek brut, amaretto, strawberry, lavender bitters, vanilla cream; Under the Mistletoe with whisky, fresh grapefruit juice, pepper syrup, lime, and ginger beer; Christmas Sipper with homemade Absolut honey and more.



When: Jan 1, 12 pm - 4 pm

Where: Soufflé S’il Vous Plaît, Ground Floor, Nagin Mahal, Veer Nariman Road, next to Ambassador Hotel, Churchgate, Mumbai

Cost: A la carte brunch with free-flowing wine, bubbles and alcohol at INR 1999 ++

Call: +91 8657512648



6. Hornby's Pavilion





A sumptuous brunch could be the best way to usher in the year with your loved ones. The first brunch of the year deserves a splendid setting. Western Dishes like Roast US butterball turkey with cranberry creamed parsley potato and roast gravy, Mushroom and roast butternut squash en croute with caper and thyme aioli, Barbequed chicken leg with a mustard and honey glaze, Lamb medallion with caramelized chicken liver and leeks, Ratatouille of Mediterranean vegetables Glazed butternut squash with honey and toasted sesame will be part of the delectable offerings. One can also savour Indian options like Rarha gosht, Mahi Anarkali, Dal Peshawar and Subz taka tin to name a few. End your meal with a variety of Indian and western desserts.

When: Jan 1, 12:30 - 3:30 pm

Where: ITC Grand Central, 287, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Parel, Mumbai

Cost: INR 3500 AI

Call: 022 67045701/ 7506799032



7. Lotus Café





Indulge in the finest world cuisine that recounts the food trends and signatures of the year gone by. The spread at JW Marriott Juhu features Lobster Bisque, Kalimiri Fish Tikka, Mapo Tofu, Meen Moilee, Tuna Uramaki, Chicken Futomaki, Prawn Hargao, Kerala Egg Roast Biryani, Vegetable Haleem, BBQ Marinade and much more.



When: Jan 1, 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Where: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Cost: INR 2900 ++ onwards