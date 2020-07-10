Though we missed the birth anniversary celebrations of RD Burman at Pancham Er Adday cafe last week, we did drop by later at this three-year-old cafe dedicated to the legendary music director. And when we did, a life-size painting of Pancham da greeted us as we entered the 1400-sq ft cafe at Golpark - just as we were getting our temperatures checked and doused our hands with sanitiser from the automatic dispenser.

We decided to sit in the room bedecked by the sketch of the erstwhile Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman from the 1971 super-hit film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. But before we made ourselves comfortable on the oversized couch, the well-geared staff sprayed the area clean with sanitiser. The cafe that reeks of nostalgia with the paraphernalia of music, has been rearranged, making it more spacious with 30 per cent less tables, we noticed.

Soon our large glasses of Watermelon Mojito arrived topped with watermelon slices and mint, a favourite among the patrons, and it provided instant relief from the humidity that late afternoon. As we started indulging in conversations about yesteryear stars of Bollywood triggered by the cushions printed with posters of films like Deewar, Padosan, Kasme Vaade and more, our Fish and Chips was served accompanied with tartar sauce, wrapped in a clear plastic wrap, to limit human contact from the kitchen to the table. While we nibbled on the classic appetiser, the Chicken Roulade drenched in demi-glace sauce was served next. We liked the fact that the rolls had the right thickness and its crispy texture on the outside and the creamy inside made it more delectable.

The Mutton Shepherd Pie was served next with garlic bread. We enjoyed the grounded meat layered with a smooth mash, topped with a few olive rings. The dish is satisfying in terms of its potion. For those who like seafood and are looking for a wholesome meal, you can try the Seafood Newburg. The platter comes with aromatic Garlic Rice neatly presented with sautéed veggies and a cream-based preparation that includes diced Kalamari, Prawn and Bhekti fillets.

Price for two: Rs 600 plus tax