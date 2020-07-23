The only way to keep positive in life is to celebrate each moment of life with grandeur. Rakhi, that celebrates the sweet and sour bond among siblings, is knocking at the door and though buying the perfect gift for your partner in crime might look difficult in this time of the pandemic, making the day special isn’t impossible. A plateful of goodness is always appreciated and when the recipes are sourced from the kitchen of ITC Windsor, it’s bound to bring a million-dollar smile on your loved ones’ face. Chef Akshraj Jodha, executive chef of the star property shares three delicious recipes for you to add to your Rakhi-special spread. Giving a twist to the humble roti is Garlic Khobar Roti, the exotic Mushroom Tofu Crepe and to top it up the ambrosial Mango Halwa. Happy Rakhi!

Garlic Khoba Roti

Ingredients | Quantity

Aashirvaad Atta 1 Cup

Aashirvaad Ghee 2 Tbsp

Aashirvaad Salt 1 Tbsp

Chopped Garlic 1/2 Tbsp

Kasuri Methi 1 Tbsp

Ajwain 1 Tbsp

Water As needed

Preparation Time: 30 Minutes

Preparation Method:

1. Take Aashirvaad Atta in a bowl

2. Add 1 tbsp Aashirvaad Ghee, Aashirvaad Salt, garlic, Kasuri methi and ajwain to the atta and mix well

3. Add some water into the atta mixture and make the dough

4. Let the dough rest for 30 minutes

5. Make balls out of the dough

6. Dust a rolling surface with some atta

7. Take one ball of dough and roll it into a round thick roti on the rolling surface

8. Pinch the rolled dough to make patterns on the roti.

9. Heat a tawa and place the rolled and pinched roti on the tawa

10. Let the roti cook on medium heat and apply ghee to both sides of the roti.

11. Take the rotis out on a plate and serve hot with some curd and pickles.

Mushroom Tofu Crepes

Ingredients |Quantity

Aashirvaad Atta 1/2 Cup

Castor Sugar 1 Tbsp

Aashirvaad Salt 1 Tsp

Mashed Avocado 2 Tbsp

Milk 3/4 Cup

Olive Oil 1 Tbsp

Onions, Sliced 1/4 Cup

Tofu, Grated 1/2 Cup

Mushroom, Sliced 1 Cup

Green Peas 1/4 Cup

Pepper Powder 1/2 Tsp

Aashirvaad Salt 1 Tsp

Green Chilli, Chopped 1 Tsp

Coriander Leaves, Chopped 1 Tbsp

Preparation Time: 15 Minutes

Preparation Method:

1. In a glass mixing bowl, whisk together the Aashirvaad atta, castor sugar, Aashirvaad salt, avocado, milk and whisk till the batter is lump-free

2. Heat oil in a nonstick pan, add onion and saute till it becomes translucent. Add tofu and cook for a few minutes

3. Now add mushrooms, green peas, pepper, salt and green chilli in the pan and cook it for another 2-3mins

4. Cooldown the mixture

5. Heat a nonstick griddle pan and brush some oil over it on medium heat. Pour a spoon full of batter over the griddle pan and spread it using the back of the spoon

6. Cover and cook. Apply some oil and flip the crepes and cook from the other side

7. Spread the mushrooms tofu mixture over the crepes and fold it into a moon shape

8. Serve hot.

Mango Halwa

Ingredients Quantity

Aashirvaad Atta ½ Cup

Cornflour 2 Tbsp

Water 1 Cup

Ghee ½ Cup

Mango Pulp 1 ½ Cup

Almonds chopped 1 Tbsp

Sugar 1 Cup

Cashew nuts chopped 1 Tbsp

Cardamom Powder 1 Tbsp

Preparation Time: 20 Minutes

Preparation Method:

1. In a bowl make a slurry using Aashirvaad Atta, Cornflour and Water

2. In a pan add in ghee and mango pulp and cook it for 5-8 mins on a low flame

3. Add in the slurry and cook the mixture for 5-8 mins

4. Add in the sugar and cook till it dissolves

5. Add in almonds, cashew nuts, and cardamom powder and mix well

6. In a Swiss roll, tray spread the mixture evenly and let it set in the fridge for 3-4 hours

7. Take it out from the fridge and cut it into squares or your desired shape and serve.