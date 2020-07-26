Possibly Pricol Gourmet's best-kept secret, Mex Bowl Inc, their Mexican food cloud kitchen has found its way to our social media posts, finally. The enterprise that has brought us restaurants like Soy Soi and Bharat Bistro, had started the kitchen nearly a year ago. But it took a lockdown to have the Mexican food menu popping up in our searches, prominently. "There is hardly a place in Chennai where you can get reasonably priced, good Tex Mex - so that was the reason behind the conception of Mex Bowl Inc, " says Nikesh Lamba of Pricol Gourmet.

Their Chipotle Chicken bowl is a giant burrito that's come undone! With potato chips making up for the carbohydrate wrap, the spices are well-balanced with the customary tang. The Veg Cajun bowl had ample peppers, sweet corn and black beans, and was unlike the usual rajma-feel of Indian interpretation of Mexican. Be warned if you have ordered their bowls then go easy on the burrito - the tightly wrapped meals have been zealously stuffed with scramble, rice, meats and veggies.

Meanwhile, the tacos are creamy and cheesy and we couldn't pick a favourite between the addictive beef chilli and the prawn option - so we just wolfed down both. The chicken quesadilla is amply stuffed and so were we at the end of the meal! However, the Banoffee in a jar needed our attention which we found had a delightful restraint on the sweetness, letting the fresh banana slices have a say.

Meal for two at ₹600