GRT Hotels & Resorts just launched their new cloud kitchen. And we couldn't be more excited to try it. The menu features signature favorites inspired by dishes across the brand's restaurants - including The Great Kebab Factory, Wharf 2.0 and J Hind. That means Punjabi, Continental, Chinese and delectable biryanis all rolled into one awesome menu.

Expect an eclectic range from flavors from Baked Gulab Jamun to Bisi Bele Bath! INR 300 to INR 700. Takeaway or delivery is available.