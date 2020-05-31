Beat the heat with the new range of summer drinks launched by Starbucks
With an aim to celebrate the season of sunshine, Starbucks has launched seven new delectable and refreshing delights. The limited-edition summer menu boasts of seasonal classics like the fan-favourite Midnight Mocha Frappuccino and a tropical and fruity delight, Mango Popper Frappuccino. The brand has also launched Honey Turmeric Latte, a robust combination of espresso, turmeric & honey along with a new variant in the cold brew section called Vegan Cold Brew. To make this season even more refreshing, customers can also relish three flavourful smoothies (Blueberry, Raspberry & Kiwi).