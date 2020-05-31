With an aim to celebrate the season of sunshine, Starbucks has launched seven new delectable and refreshing delights. The limited-edition summer menu boasts of seasonal classics like the fan-favourite Midnight Mocha Frappuccino and a tropical and fruity delight, Mango Popper Frappuccino. The brand has also launched Honey Turmeric Latte, a robust combination of espresso, turmeric & honey along with a new variant in the cold brew section called Vegan Cold Brew. To make this season even more refreshing, customers can also relish three flavourful smoothies (Blueberry, Raspberry & Kiwi).