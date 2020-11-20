La Macario Café is much more than a regular coffee hub. Spread over 2,500 sq ft, its uncluttered

white walls and wooden interiors are a welcome change from the theme-based joints sprouting up

elsewhere in the city, making it an ideal choice for the work-from-home brigade, especially those who are looking for a quiet corner. They also have a separate room for small gatherings that also doubles up as conference room. While the aroma of their coffee promises to be therapeutic for workaholics, the place’s young owner, Radhika and Vedant Jalan, have plans of introducing a special menu for them as well. “We wanted La Macario to be not just a coffee place to dine in with family and friends or an ideal place for couples eager to have meaningful conversations. We also wanted it to be suitable for working professionals who want to switch off from the outside world and dive deep into their work while sipping

their favourite cuppa,” says the duo.

Featuring a variety of keto and gluten-free options as well, the vegetarian café’s menu is a reflection of the young couple’s passion for culinary art and travel. A toothsome mix of global cuisine, it also accommodates a delicious egg dishes, like the fluffy and aromatic Rosemary Mushroom Omelette - a part of their all-day breakfast menu that is served with garlic toast and fresh lettuce leaves.



The millennial couple has experimented with regular favourites like pizzas too. Try options like Not So Cheesy and Spinach Formaggi, which deserve a mention and recommendation. While the former is a crispy version of the regular pizza, the latter is more in line with the Neapolitan variant, complete with a crispy base, and featuring not more than four ingredients.

We also loved how they transformed a basic dish like daal makhani into a Swedish fondue. The lachha parathas in the daal makhani were mini rolls that just needed to be dipped into the creamy daal. We also tried dunking the lavash and pita bread into the daal, and ended up loving the novel combination.

This cafe is also big on DIY kits with bestsellers being the Sushi and Khow Suey options. The

kits and the food can be ordered easily on WhatsApp. You can also pick up home-made dips and

indoor plants from their stock on your way out.

