Fresh, preservative-free and made with ghee. That is the promise with a new range of chocolate spreads announced today by Epigamia in collaboration with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone said on the launch of the spread, “For as long as I can remember, ghee has been a key ingredient in the food we eat. Not just for the way it tastes but also for its goodness. And who can deny being a chocolate lover? So I challenged Epigamia to marry taste and health by bringing together two of my most favourite ingredients!"

She added, "The journey of crafting these spreads has been absolutely incredible and reinforces my belief that taste and health can truly co-exist; without any compromise."

Rohan Mirchandani, co-founder and CEO, Epigamia (Drums Food International), added, "At Epigamia, we believe in pushing boundaries. But Deepika really pushed us on this one. We hit several roadblocks while creating the perfect product. What you now know as chocolate spreads made from ghee, is the culmination of months of collaboration, ideation and innovation that’s been led by the amazing people, both from Epigamia and Deepika’s team!"

The spread is available in two distinctive flavours - Chocolate Caramel and Dark Chocolate and Orange. A healthier alternative to everyday spreads, a release said, this range replaces unhealthy fats with Omega-3 rich ghee. The use of this traditional ingredient as a base makes it a guilt-free option compared to other spreads.

Priced at INR 350 and INR 200 for 250gm and 125gm packs respectively. Available online.