The weekend is just around the corner, and it's the perfect time to do something that you really enjoy. If you are someone who loves cooking and whipping up something new every time you step into the kitchen, then we suggest you sign up for a dessert-making workshop by Masterchef Australia’s judges Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris.

Community-based culinary experiences platform Conosh is celebrating its second anniversary with a special online masterclass by Gary and George. Gary will teach how to assemble a Mille-feuille of Caramelised White Chocolate, Mango and Coconut, including how to make toll, cut and bake rough puff pastry, make Eggless Chocolate Mousse with agar-agar and finally how to assemble and decorate the Mille-feuille. While George will teach how to make delicious Tahini Mousse using white chocolate and Greek yoghurt that goes perfect for a summer afternoon. In addition to this participants will also learn to make fresh blueberry sorbet from scratch and plate the dish. During the 90-minute workshop participants will also get an opportunity to interact with Gary and George to clear their doubts.

MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris

MasterChef Australia is one of the most viewed reality shows across the world. The show has inspired aspiring chefs to make a career in the culinary industry. Judges Gary and George have judged 12 seasons of the show, along with Matt Preston.

April 11, 3 pm. On Zoom

Register on https://conosh.com/pop-up/eggless-international-desserts-online-workshop-by-gary-mehigan-and-george-calombaris