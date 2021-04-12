This DIY brewing session could be really useful

Blue Tokai is hosting a tinely, virtual coffee brewing workshop just in time for cold brew season. The one-and-a-half-hour, interactive session will walk participants through the science behind many aspects of DIY brewing such as water temperature, grind size, and pressure, along with beginner-friendly troubleshooting hacks.

Ketan Mhasker will showcase ways of using Pour Over, Aeropress, French Press, and Channi and other brewing equipments. Blue Tokai will be sending coffee to each participant so that everyone gets a chance to actively participate in the brewing session, along with special ‘hacks at home’ guideline featuring some easy ways to elevate your coffee experience.

Find more details on Blue Tokai's official website and Instagram.