Leaving behind the gloomy days of isolation Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters just opened their new outlet at Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences.

"We're extremely excited to be Novotel's coffee partner for their new cafe. This is the first time that our baristas will be brewing coffee at any hotel chain in the country. This will extend the patrons of Novotel an opportunity to taste our Indian speciality coffee, which is sourced from some of the best farms in the country," says Zeenal Jhobalia, Head of Sales, Blue Tokai.

Crunchy Calamari Rings, Chilli Tamarind Dip



The coffees offered are of high quality and derived from freshly roasted beans. The cafe also has an array of thoughtfully designed light meals to go with it. Among the hot beverages, you can choose from Americano, Espresso, Latte, Hot Chocolate with Rum and the cold options include Cold Brew Coffee, Affagato and Iced Mocha.

Crumbled Egg Benedict

Among the savouries, there are some unique concepts like the O’Egg, which comprises a selection of curated dishes. The most interesting among them surely include the crumbed Benedict with bacon snippets, akuri on milk toast, a healthy fluffy egg white omelette to small bites such as the duo of smoked corn and sun-dried tomato vol au vents, chicken Chettinad quiche.

Capuccino in the making

Also, you can try their crunchy calamari rings and the traditional Swiss cheese fondue; seasonal bowls which are gluten-free and vegan. Handcrafted sandwiches include all-time favourites ‘BLT’ to a vegan barbecue tofu Panini. Signature gluten-free crepes are one of the highlights of the menu. But if you want anything sweet to accompany your bitter drink, then you can happily settle for the vegan black forest, gluten-free choco-chip pancakes, or a no-bake almond and sesame bar.

Dessert platter



‘‘The launch of Blue Tokai at Novotel Kolkata was an extremely special occasion and the overwhelming response from the coffee lovers of the city is incredible. We hope that Kolkata continues to show love and passion for coffee and innovative food,’’ shares Sandeep Johri, general manager, Novotel Kolkata Hotel.