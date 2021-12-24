Restaurateur Pooja Baid explores the world of chocolates and coffee

Innovation is not new to Pooja Baid, the spunky restaurateur who is known for her bistro Piccadilly Square. From launching a bespoke coffee roastery called Drumroll to starting gorgeous gourmet gift options that make gifting hassle-free and delightful; the young entrepreneur never ceases to surprise us. Despite the hurdles posed by the pandemic, this year, too, Baid introduced Choc_allure, a collection of premium artisan chocolates, that’s already garnering affection from chocolate aficionados. “2021 was a rather eventful year for us; a year of triumph and tribulations, a year of unlearning and re-learning, and above all, a year that marks a new beginning,” shares Pooja as we begin the conversation.

Cocoa story Pooja calls 2021 a milestone year since she introduced a brand new addition to her bouquet of offerings. Choc_allure — a collection of premium, artisan chocolates, handcrafted with the finest ingredients, rich flavours and delicate textures, is a delight for those that are allured by chocolate. The curation includes an assortment of chocolates such as truffle balls, chocolate cups, crunchy cubes, bonbons and many others that will surely leave one spoilt for choice.

Social skills Pooja understands the power of social media and has used the medium optimally to stay connected with her patrons and grow her business. She tells us, “Social distancing during the pandemic taught us how to bridge the distance online and stay connected with our patrons. It is no longer a platform of communication alone; it’s a whole eco-system of relationship building with guests, opening up new avenues of interaction, outreach and transactions.”

Pooja, who is heavily involved in philanthropy, adds, “Social media allows a lot of room for creative engagement and we have tried to explore the possibilities this year. Through online polls, recipe contests and giveaways we stayed connected with our guests and have seen a significant increase in the level of engagement.” Her Instagram handle is already flooded with Christmas updates, and updating us about the winter menu she offers, “The menu has been carefully curated using seasonal produce and a mix of delectable flavours. Expect some out-ofthe-ordinary introductions with gourmet cheese, Belgian chocolates and fresh strawberries along with a comeback of some of the winter favourites at Piccadilly Square.”

In the year ahead, the foodpreneur plans an exciting pairing of coffee, from their micro-roastery Drumroll, and handcrafted chocolates. She is also working closely with coffee plantations to develop micro-lots that can complement and pair well with delicious singleorigin chocolates.