Sakshi Sureka continues her culinary passion with Homely Zest  

Anyone familiar with the name Homely Zest will unfailingly and fondly associate the upscale cloud kitchen brand with the fine crockery and immaculate presentation of the delicacies delivered to the doorstep during the lockdown period. Taking us through her journey, Sakshi Sureka, the founder of Homely Zest, tells us, “When I started this business, I was like a novice, learning new things each day. This F&B industry teaches something new every day as there are so many items that we can experiment with and we can still never run out of ideas. With amazing responses and trust received from our patrons, we have come a long way. We always aim at fulfilling our client’s wishes and serving them delicious food which they can savour and remember. Our clients have always been very supportive and have really helped us achieve what we are today.”

Among the many sumptuous entrées, the ones that have earned a steady repute among her repeat customers include Cheese Platter, Crostini Bar, Kebab Platter, Ring Rice with Smoked Basil Curry, Spinach Pancake with Mushroom Sauce, Chocolate Monte Carlo and Caramel-Coffee Fondue. All these items are rarely found in the menus of city diners and what makes them unusually good is the strict quality control that Sureka ensures in terms of the ingredients used. The young foodpreneur is also thorough with the marketing aspect of the food business and points out how visibility on social media plays a crucial role in getting enquiries and earning repute.

“Consistent presence on social media is the key to driving orders online. High-quality food pictures with detailed captions go a long way in whetting the appetite of a potential customer online. We also make it a point to engage and interact with visitors through stories, polls and reels which also help us understand our targeted audience’s likes and dislikes,” explains Sakshi, who has dropped her plans of further studies in London and wants her business to scale newer heights instead. “And maybe, someday soon we will be able to launch a diner in the city too,” signs off the home chef