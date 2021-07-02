Sakshi Sureka's Homely Zest serves restaurant-style food the right way

Plating food innovatively is a key part of culinary art which sadly has taken the backseat with diners being closed due to the pandemic. But cloud kitchen Homely Zest is changing that by delivering restaurant-style food at home. Recently started by Sakshi Sureka, the food from this brand arrives in fine glassware, presented immaculately on trays. “We all know that the most important factor about food apart from its taste lies in its presentation. But with the delivery system picking up, we had sidelined it. So, we choose to deliver food in fine glassware for giving that experience of eating out. And we found out that people were willing to pay extra for that,” informs Sakshi.

Deconstructed Risotto Cups

A student of International Business at a London-based institute, Sakshi started this cloud kitchen, while at home for the COVIDinduced break. “While we are sloganeering to stop the use of plastic, food delivery has increased the use of plasticware. So, by opting for glassware, we are saving on plastic and paper as well,” she adds. The menu is exhaustive and ever-expanding. The foodpreneur does not have formal degree research and leans on the trial and error method. The most popular cuisines on her menu include Chinese, Mexican, Thai, Lebanese and Mediterranean. She informs us that she tries to cook one new dish every day and last week she perfected the art of making cheese and butter at home at the request of one of the customers.

Parmesan Asparagus Pastry

From the exhaustive menu featuring popular global dishes, we sampled Taro’s Nest (Chinese crispy noodles topped with a thick gravy of veggies). It won us over with its balanced sweet and sour flavour besides the adequate quantity too. One of the high points of Homely Zest is that the ingredients are fresh and the condiments that accompany the dishes too bear that impression.

Beetroot Avocado Rolls

The lavish Crostini bar platter comprising seven condiments, freshly rustled up in the kitchen, takes the gastronomic experience to another level. Sample seasoned olives, smooth pesto sauce, flavoured mushrooms, grated parmesan and mozzarella and sun-dried tomato with crisp sliced baguette. The platter is ideal for kitty parties. The icing on the cake is her Mango Monte Carlo. This entremet uses the king of fruits in a creamy and chilled dessert, which is a must-have for its texture and taste.