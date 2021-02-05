Expert kitchens have been at the heart of the frantically efficient and resilient F & B sector; there’s no escaping the cloud kitchen boom, now that chefs are collaborating with start-ups and virtual branding experts to cultivate a comfort-led delivery culture. Kolkata is currently witnessing an interesting rise in streamlined and organised culinary services which are focusing on expanding their brackets to commercialise better. Many diners are mushrooming along with their fully equipped, cloud kitchen counterparts and then there are smart, one-stop services like Foodhouse which are prioritising convenience.

Biryani at Foodhouse

“Last year was tough for almost everybody, and with the restrictions on free movement, we all became chefs at home. The concept of Foodhouse came to me during the lockdown as I realised food is one of the essential services which did not and could not stop even when the world came to a standstill. I noticed many restaurants shutting down which included a few names that were doing excellent business, but then the online boom also surfaced which got me thinking about the viability of cloud kitchens,” Sabina Rungta of Foodhouse, tells us. The idea behind the brand is novel and simplistic; Foodhouse houses a mix of cloud kitchens under its brand umbrella, and everything is prepared in one kitchen maintaining necessary hygiene guidelines, as part of a cohesive menu.

A traditional thali by Foodhouse

As a result, one can also sample a diverse line-up of cuisines under one order (from Amritsari chur chur naan, to panko-fried picks, Hyderabadi biryani and barbecue options); this expedient is not just easier but also takes away the anxiety associated with ordering in for a house party which usually involves manic negotiations and budget planning at home.

“Since I already had a boutique space for hosting parties named Agora Banquets in New Alipore with its own kitchen, it was ideal for setting up an in-house delivery system, operationally backed by a few cloud kitchens. This way we can offer so much more in terms of variety and prioritise quality for each and every order. As Covid has steered people towards smaller, more intimate home parties, we are offering outdoor catering services along with a home delivery and take away service,” Rungta shares.

Foodhouse’s design is efficient in makeup and can actually outline a workable model for the experience-led food services; this not only marks an improvement on regular specialty cloud kitchens but is much more reliable in terms of specifications, especially when it comes to big orders. “Taste has always been of the utmost importance to me, I insist on quality with everything. Today, people are also really conscious about what they eat, they opt out of ordering oily or excessively spicy picks, and we are very aware of the changing preferences as we do multiple trails to get every aspect right,” Rungta remarks.