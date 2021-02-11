Sly Granny

Chef Utkarsh Bhalla has put together a special menu for the occasion. Start the meal with appetizers such as Balsamic Prunes and Strawberry Salad and Mushroom Pate. The main course features Red Wine Barley Risotto, Crumble Chicken Piccata and Red Beet Braised Lamb Shank. Finish the meal with desserts such as Dark Chocolate and Strawberry Mud Cake. Rs 1,600++ for two. Until February 14. At Indiranagar



CUR8

Treat your partner to a sumptuous buffet with a specially curated Valentine’s Day buffet that features

signature salads, a cheese selection and indulgent Indian and Continental fare. End the meal with an array of delectable desserts to make the day even more special. Rs 2,950 upwards. Sunday, 12 noon. At Ganganagar



Begum Victoria

Begum Victoria Cheese, the city-based artisanal cheese brand, has a special Valentine’s Day hamper for those looking to get ‘cheesy.’ The gift hamper includes a handcrafted saffron-infused cheese embedded with organic edible flowers, the brand’s authentic truffle honey, a honey dipper and some crackers.

The hamper is available either in a jute bag or on a heart-shaped wooden board, and can be pre-booked. Rs 1,500 upwards. At Victoria Road



The Creek

Gear up for Stompy Sunday, an all-day ‘Drunch.’ Celebrate the day with grape stomping and music, paired with the chef’s special Sunday brunch, wines, exotic cocktails, and live counters featuring — grills, carving stations, pasta, desserts. A special couple stomping will be the main attraction, and the winning couple will receive gift hampers. Rs 1,499++ . Sunday, 12 noon. At The Den, Whitefield

Smoke House Deli

The cafe introduces ‘The Love Edition’ menu. It features exquisite dishes such as Organic Black Bean and Winter Vegetables Soup and Pan-Charred Prawn Ceviche with Sweet Potato, Yellow Gooseberries and Citrus-Marinated Mutton under the appetisers section. The mains include Mushroom and Cream Cheese Duxelle Tortellini along with Burnt Garlic Cream and Red Wine and Rosemary Braised Tenderloin Sour Creme among others. End the meal with their delicious Burnt Cheesecake with Strawberry Sorbet.

Rs 1,600++ for two. Until March 12. Across all outlets

Sriracha

The Asian restaurant offers a special menu of handpicked dishes for Valentine’s Day. Choose from options such as Wasabi Veggie Dumplings (twin-toned, heart-shaped dumplings stuffed with carrot, celery, water chestnut and corn) and Shiitake and Chicken Dumplings (which are stuffed with spiced chicken, shiitake mushrooms and served with ginger soy). Rs 255++ upwards. Until February 15. At Vittal Mallya Road



Shiro

Celebrate this season of love with this Valentine’s Day Brunch put together by Chef Priyank Singh

Chouhan and his team. Assorted sushi and maki platters, signature appetisers, dim sums, Shiro’s

popular Oriental entree spread, and curated desserts are on offer. Add to the mix, an open-air roof top view with signature cocktails and you have the ideal setting for a perfect date. Rs 2,899 per person. Sunday, 12.30 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road

Sanchez

The Mexican restaurant has some interesting options to try this Sunday. Tuck into treats such as Smashed Avo Strawberry Toast (smashed avocado on toasted bolillo — a Mexican bread — with

scallions, crumbled queso fresco, strawberry slices and jalapeno). Another must-try is the Very Berry, a cocktail made with passion fruit curd, dragon fruit, tapioca coconut cream, strawberries and vanilla ice cream. Rs 215++ upwards. Until 15. At Vittal Mallya Road and Indiranagar



ITC Windsor

The luxury hotel has three different packages to choose from to celebrate the occasion. Called, Passion,

Attachment and Eternity, the packages include features such as a table for two at a poolside cabana, a special Valentine’s Day menu, a bottle of sparkling wine, bouquet on arrival and cake on the table and an overnight stay. There is also a special brunch at Raj Pavilion if you’re looking for something less fussy. Rs 2,400++ upwards. Sunday, 12 noon. At Golf Course Road