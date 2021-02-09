This Valentine's Day is special for more reasons than one. After the long-drawn-out lockdown, people have finally started stepping out, and for those couples who started dating virtually, this is the perfect opportunity to do something special.

So if you are looking at getting away from the buzz of the city, then the Valentine's Day weekend is perfect to explore some of the most romantic spots across the world. We take a look at five of these destinations where travel restrictions have been eased out and are ideal for a V-Day celebration.

MALDIVES

Sandy beaches that stretch for miles, turquoise waters, and comfy huts, bungalows and hotels on the shore or even on the water make the Maldives a great destination for a peaceful retreat. However, Maldives is not just about relaxing on the beach and getting a tan.

Activities:

Here is a list of some of the unique activities that are sure to make your trip unforgettable:

1. Snorkelling with whale sharks (don’t worry, you’ll make it out alive), turtles, and colourful fishes.

2. Take a ride or stay on a dhoni (a unique, traditional Maldivian boat) and try your hand at fishing!

3. Centara Grand Muthaafushi Resort & Spa Maldives, an island in the Maldives, has an underwater restaurant and a floating cinema which should not be missed.

4. Island hopping: Don’t forget to explore Male, which is famous for its market, the Old Friday Mosque, Sultan Park, and National Museum. Other splendid islands there include Velaa (which offers a lot of privacy), and Niyama (which provides luxury options like no other).

5. Diving, paddle boarding, surfing, and parasailing.

The luxury resort you could consider staying at:

1. Soneva Fushi – starting at ₹6.41 lakh per night for two

(Hint hint: This was the resort Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif stayed at during her trip to the Maldives)

The underwater hotel at Maldives

2. If you want to take your resort experience one step further, does an underwater hotel sound more adventurous? The Muraka at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island offers a mind-blowing 360° view of the underwater world, with bright blue waters and colourful fauna right in front of you, all-around your bedroom. The walls are transparent, (but completely safe) and make for a great morning view when you wake up.

DUBAI

The Al Qudre Love Lake in Dubai

This city, known for its impressive modern architecture, luxury shopping, and a plethora of night activities, has more to offer than just a magnificent view.

The Al Qudre Love Lake in Dubai, a man-made oasis in the middle of a desert, is one of the most breath-taking spots ever created. Built in the middle of a barren desert, this lake is in the shape of two intersecting hearts with the word ‘Love’ written below it. People are also allowed to pitch a tent and camp right near the lake, which could be a great way to spend your Valentine’s Day. The lake also has a record-breaking cycling trail here that extends for 86 km, if you’re in the mood for a workout!

Some of the other activities that could be tried out:

1. Swim with sand tiger sharks, stingrays and other wildlife at the Dubai Mall Aquarium

2. Experience what flying feels like with iFly Dubai, which is home to the world’s first double vertical wind tunnel

3. Zip-line through the Dubai Fountain and witness the mesmerizing fountain show there

4. Skydive over The Palm Jumeirah Island

Luxury resorts:

1. Jumeirah Al Qasr – starting from ₹38,000 per night for two and goes up to ₹6.09 lakh

2. Burj Al Arab - starting from ₹95,766 per night for two, up to ₹5.95 lakh

3. One & Only The Palm – starting at ₹11 lakh for two (for five days)

LAKSHADWEEP ISLANDS

The cluster of islands at Lakshadweep offers a multitude of opportunities for a romantic vacation, right from adventure sports to exploring beautiful coral reefs, lagoons, and white sand beaches. Check out the range of water and beach activities here:

1. Kadmat Island is a popular spot for ‘Kite Surfing’, which involves surfing with the help of a kite and maybe even dipping.

2. Go on a five-day cruise to the islands of Kavaratti, Kalpeni and Minicoy by ship. The island tour will take place during the day while nights are spent onboard the ship. Swimming, snorkelling and other water sports can be tried out during the day.

3. Another excellent option at Kavaratti Island is the Marine Museum, which is a must in your to-do list. The museum is home to some of the most unheard of and exotic species of marine life and helps understand life under the sea better.

4. Canoeing at Minicoy is one of the activities there that should not be missed. Crystal clear, shallow waters, colourful marine life, and the surroundings make canoeing here one of the most incredible experiences one can take up.

Resorts:

1.Kadmat Beach Resort - ₹44,500 per night for two

2. Agatti Island Beach Resort - ₹10,000 per night

3. White Pearl Island Resort - ₹47,000 for two

KAUAI, HAWAII

Kauai is often called a “dramatic, wild landscape”, owing to its jagged cliffs, sharp mountain tops, forking rivers, cascading waterfalls, and lush green valleys. Like any other island destination, Kauai too offers several water sports and has lovely beaches. However, some of the more exciting activities here include:

1. Ever jumped into a waterfall before? You could try that at the Wailua Falls and Opaekaa Falls here.

2. To take it one step further, you could also paddle up the Wailua River and hike up to the mysterious ‘Secret Falls’.

3. How about swimming in a waterfall pool? Hanakapiai Falls and Hanakoa falls in Kauai both require some serious hiking to do that, but the results will definitely be worth it!

4. Advanced diving that includes exploring thrilling underwater caves and ‘lava tubes’.

5. Take a hike through the biggest gorge in the Pacific, the Waimea Canyon (16 km long and 3,000 feet deep), and make sure you visit the Waipoo Falls in there.

6. Snorkel with humpback whales, giant turtles, reef sharks, dolphins, and rays at the Na Pali coast. If you’re lucky, you’ll also spot the rare Hawaiian monk seal on the coast.

Resorts to stay at:

1. Ko'a Kea Hotel & Resort – starting at ₹28,000 for two

2. Koloa Landing Resort - starting at ₹25,000 for two

3. Marriott's Waiohai Beach Club - starting at ₹25,000 for two

SANTORINI, GREECE

Santorini remains to be a huge tourist attraction till date mainly due to its unquestionably distinctive geography. The city, with its jaw-droppingly divine cliff-top villages, is known for its sunsets that are out of this world, and its wine exceptional and tomatoes.

Activities:

1. Want to bathe in ‘Magic Water’? The catamaran cruise in Santorini takes you near dormant volcanoes, craters, and hot springs, where you can swim in the warm waters of Nea Kameni, a place known to have healing powers.

2. Go back to the caveman era and stay at a cave house in Karterados.

3. If you are the daredevil type, how does scuba diving into the crater of a dormant volcano sound? You could also explore the wrecks in the area.

4. For those seeking an adrenaline rush, cliff jumping at Amoudi Bay is the right sport for you.

Resorts:

1. Sun Anemos Resort – starting at ₹87,744 for two

2. Black Diamond Suites - starting at ₹1.13 lakh for two

3. Thiras Dolphin - starting at ₹78,000 for two