If your idea of celebrating Valentine's Day is to get away from the city buzz to the hills, then head to The Tamara Coorg. The luxury resort has an interesting line-up for the entire Valentine's week called the Love Fest.

From romantic treks, star-gazing evenings, candle-night dinners by the poolside, couple’s zumba sessions and mixology workshops to chocolate moulding sessions, there's something for everyone at this resort that's ranked #1 on Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards List of Top 10 Romantic Hotels in India.

However, for those who just want to unwind and relax, the luxury destination that spans 180 acres offers breathtaking views of the hills, and a calm environment that's disturbed only by the chirping of birds and the rustle of leaves. The exquisite cottagesare designed to provide guests with a rustic yet luxurious space to unwind where you can also request for gourmet meals by the poolside or for a barbeque grills.

But if you are keen on experiencing the Love Fest, then here's what to expect:

Couple’s Chocolate-Moulding Session- on February 10 and 14:

The chocolate-moulding session offers you the perfect opportunity to get your hands dirty with the sinful chocolate.

Couple’s Zumba Session- on February 12:

Get those happy hormones activated during the Zumba session. Also enjoy a couple’s massage or sauna to unwind after the invigorating workout.

Mixology Session- on February 9, 11 and 13:

A Master Mixologist will conduct this creative cocktail-making session at The Deck. Learn to make the perfect martini, mojito, daiquiri, margarita, sangria, and pina colada.

Couple Cook-Off- on February 12

Here's a chance to cook up something interesting for your partner with help from the chefs at The Tamara Coorg. Make a tasty pasta, a delicious plate of noodles or pizzas during this couple’s cook-off session.

When Chai Met Toast

On Valentine's Day, the Kochi-based band When Chai Met Toast will perform exclusively at The Tamara Coorg. This would be the perfect end to the Valentine's week as couples can hit the dance floor for some slow dancing, while the band croons some romantic numbers.