Valentine's Day is just a few days from now, and this is the time to make bookings for a quiet getaway with your loved one. If you prefer to stay indoors at some of the most romantic destinations, then we suggest you choose to celebrate at one of these five stunning homes that are located across India.

Royal Swiss Cottage in Himachal Pradesh

Located in the lap of the majestic Himalayas, this luxury chalet is the ideal location for those who want to get away from the chaos of city life. A traditional candlelight dinner while you enjoy the views of the pristine white mountains and verdurous meadows, promises to make your Valentine's celebration a memorable one.



Villa Habu near Udaipur in Rajasthan

If you love the idea of waking up to the chirping of birds and views of a stunning waterbody around your villa, then the Villa Habu is the place to be. This V-Day take your loved one to this plush destination resort that also houses a heated infinity pool for those who like to spend leisurely hours in the pool. You could also request for breakfast on the terrace that overlooks the Jaisamand Lake.

Forestvalley Tree House Coorg in Karnataka

You thought Tarzan and Jane could be the only ones who can live on trees and enjoy the views of a lush green forest around them? Well, if you are someone who likes the wilderness and the wild idea of staying in tree house, then Forestvalley must be on your list this Valentine's Day. The cosy and luxurious tree house built with Red Cedar Wood is located at a height of 32ft above the ground level, and is supported by adjoining three trees. Surrounded by coffee plants and trees from different species, it is just the spot you need to be at for a quiet date.

Aqua Jumbo Houseboat in Kerala

The backwaters of Kerala have always been a favourite down South. Locally called the 'floating palace' these are traditional transporting boats of Kerala, the Kettuvallam, that have been modified. Two boatsmen and a chef are present round-the-clock to ensure you have a stress-free time, while the boat floats on the calm backwaters. Take your loved one for this truly magical experience where you can not only enjoy the lush green views around the boat, but can also lie on the deck and count the stars in the sky at night.



The Hampton's Twilight in Goa

A Valentine's Day date in Goa can never go wrong, and if it is at a villa that has a private pool then it's certainly the best bet! The Hampton's Twilight is a spacious and well-lit Airbnb home. From a terrace deck, a jacuzzi tub to a private pool, it has all the elements to make your celebration special. The hosts promise to up the mood by lighting scented candles and playing slow music in the evening.



You can book these homes on Airbnb

