It's time to plan your year-end travel. While the pandemic may have hampered our travel plans since March, many destinations are gradually opening up with COVID-19 guidelines in place. While many would opt for a sunny beach destination, we think this is the right time to head to the mountains to spend some me-time curled up on a sofa with a cup of hot chocolate! Those travelling with their families can spend hours lounging around the fireplace, playing games, or you could also go for a trek around the meadows. If you are wondering where to look for a safe resort or home to stay, then Airbnb could help you select one. We have curated a list of some of these homes that could be the perfect spot to ring in the New Year!

1. Le Belle Vie Naukuchiatal, Bhimtal, Nainital

Nainital has already won the hearts of tourists worldwide, and La Belle makes for the perfect place to enjoy its evergreen beauty, especially in the winter. Even though the district of lakes offers a ton of reasons to be out and about, La Belle is a compelling enough reason to relax indoors. Designed for your utmost comfort in stone, brick, and wooden textures, this Airbnb is perfect to just bundle up inside, with garden spaces and simply spectacular lake views.



2. Charming Cottage, Landour

Located at the foothills of the Himalayas, the cottage is certainly a charming place to stay. Located between the cantonment town of Landour and Mussoorie, this cottage offers stunning views of the Himalayas, and of the magnificent verdurous landscape. You could take a walk around the town during the day, or could even hop over to the neighbouring town of Mussorie.

3. Windflower Condo, Manali

What better way to enjoy a breathtaking view of the Himalayas than from a hot Jacuzzi? But that’s not all. This Airbnb Condo is like a gorgeous contradiction, where you can feel like you’re in the middle of the clouds at one moment while being as close to the earth as possible in another. To add to the fairytale, there is a lovely gazebo, and little cozy corners lined up here and there, and views that can best be captured on an easel.



4. Mehek Villa, Lonavala

If you live in and around Maharashtra, you would’ve visited this hill station at some point. However, you may never have seen the hilltops like you would from Mehek Villa. With an awe-inspiring view of the Kalote lake and the Sahyadri hills, you will forget how close to the city you are. To set the ambiance just right, there is a patio swing and a charming gazebo from where you can truly enjoy the season, and if you’re a book lover, then this could probably be your next book-cation paradise.



5. Gravityville-Heritage, Ooty

Vintage English on the outside and quirky, modern on the inside, Gravityville is a surprise in every way. With warm and traditional exteriors, this 1936 English house with a lush green garden is ideal to enjoy the real charm of Ooty. And as the temperature drops outside, you can curl up on the quirky and bright furniture inside and enjoy the season with a hot cup of coffee.



6. Woodhouse Farm, Nainital

An architectural beauty, the Woodhouse Farm seems to represent the grandiose of a mountain, as if it were carved out of a huge tree but is discerningly welcoming, warm, and colourful on the inside. Huge spaces, cozy corners, and large, unconventionally placed windows set the tone of this home. The windows seem to be deliberately placed, as if to let the outside in, offering a panoramic view of the snow-clad Himalayas in the day and the gorgeous sky at night.



7. Forest Edge, Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh

With extensive meadows, subtle colonial designs, four-poster beds, incredibly warm hospitality, and mind-blowing views from the top of the world, you are bound to feel like a royal once you check into Forest Edge. It is the perfect home to tuck yourself in for winter hibernation. But if you do wish to step out, then there are plenty of places to visit in Kasauli, a cantonment town, and one of the most popular destinations in Himachal Pradesh.



8. Meena Bagh Ratnari, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

If you’ve ever fancied being amongst farm animals while indulging in luxury, then Meena Bagh is the place to be. Built within a lush apple orchard, this award-winning eco-home in Himachal Pradesh is a dream come true. It’s a place that lets you take in the white mountains of the winter to the fullest and can be quite the temptation to ditch city life altogether. Designed by the owner, there are a lot of earthy touches thrown in, and this 65-year-old stone-and-wood cottage also boasts of a family of sheep, dogs, and even ducks.



9. Private Container Room, Hostel, Panchgani

Created with re-purposed shipping containers, the hostel is perfect for backpackers and travelers. The hostel offers amenities such as hot water and air conditioning for a comfortable stay. There is also a common hangout area, café, as well as a common television area. Besides the unique design and gorgeous views, there is also beautiful art, which lines the walls all through to provide enough food for thought. So, if you’re looking for a quick weekend getaway, then pack in your sweaters and thermals, and head to this inspiring hostel.



10. Moidoo's Maison, Ooty

Set amongst sheets of farmlands, Moidoo’s Maison is a great place to catch the most picturesque sunsets of Ooty. With every view, the home reminds you of how beautiful the season can be. When you look out, you can catch the imposing vistas of lush peaks soaking in every shade of low-hanging clouds. The perfect place to slow down and enjoy nature and the cold weather with family!