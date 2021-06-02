Missing eating restaurant-style Italian food? Or planning a grand feast at home with Italian on top of your mind? Check out this recipe and ace that creamy texture in the classic Italian dish which is loved by all.

Preparation Time: 7minutes (approx)

Cooking Time: 15 minutes (approx)

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

For Pasta :

3/4 cup Penne Pasta or any Pasta

1/2 teaspoon salt

4-5 cups Water

For Veggies :

1/2 teaspoon Oil

1/4 cup chopped Carrot

1/4 cup chopped Green Capsicum

1/4 cup chopped Red Capsicum

1/4 cup chopped Broccoli

Salt to taste

For preparing the White Sauce :

1½ tablespoons Butter

1 teaspoon finely chopped Garlic

1½ tablespoons Maida (all purpose flour)

1½ cups Milk (250 ml)

JK Italian Seasoning

JK Red Chilli Flakes

JK Burnt Garlic seasoning

JK Pepper Salt Mix

Method

Take 4-5 cups of water in a sauce pan and bring it to boil on medium flame.

Add the pasta into the boiling water and add ½ teaspoon of salt in it.

Boil the pasta till it’s tender yet firm to bite (al-dente).

Drain out excess water from the cooked pasta by transferring it to a colander or by using a strainer.

Take a frying pan and add ½ teaspoon of oil in it and let it sizzle a little on high flame.

Add ¼ cup chopped broccoli, ¼ cup chopped red capsicum, ¼ cup chopped green capsicum, ¼ cup chopped carrot and salt at per taste.

Fry the veggies till they are semi-cooked (somewhat crunchy) and keep them aside.

Heat 1½ tablespoon of butter in that same frying pan, add 1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic in it and get it sautéed.

Add 1½ tablespoon of all purpose flour (maida) in the pan

Stir the mixture for some time, add 1½ cup milk in it and continue stirring with a whisk.

Stir and whip the mixture till it gives out a thick creamy texture.

Add the pasta, the sautéed veggies and cook for a couple of minutes on medium flame.

Turn off the flame, rotate and grind out JK Italian seasoning, JK Burnt Garlic seasoning directly on the pasta and mix it well. Finally, sprinkle JK Red Chilli Flakes and JK Pepper Salt Mix as per taste.

Pour it in a serving bowl and add grated cheese on top (optional).

Serve it hot with some garlic bread.

Bon Appétit!