If you believe in carrying your heart on your sleeves then this World Environment Day you have got to show that you care about the planet with explicit signs. We are not talking about moving about with big placards and signages of ‘Stop deforestation’ and ‘Stop Climate Change.’ We are talking about embracing the myriad forms of nature and flaunting them with your fashion sensibilities.

Wondering how to do it? Melorra’s Environment Day edit has you sorted. Affordable lightweight jewellery brand has got your back as they bring to you their latest collection which gives you an opportunity to flaunt your pendants, earrings and bracelets with eco prints, and set new environment-friendly style standards. Specially crafted with accurate patterns, comfy designs and that too in multiple shades of gold – yellow, white and rose, it can be an extension o your personality.

Sample the Planet A Gold Pendant, a high polish yellow gold pendant with a leafy-twig-like motif attached to a curved line having 'EARTH' written pattern below it. Or the Leaf Etched Gold Ring, a high polish yellow gold ring that has two semi-circular motifs joined together with one side with a leaf engraving and the other with leaf cutwork.

So, let your jewellery do the talking and be the vocal voice that cannot go unnoticed.