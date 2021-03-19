The post-pandemic F&B culture loves nothing more than an efficient, well-stacked menu that saves time, effort and money and Royal China, the premium Cantonese fine diner has come up with a set of diligent weekday lunch menus. While urban consumers may favour the lazy Sunday brunch on weekends, they want their weekday, mid-work lunches to be smarter. It’s also important to note that while experience-led dining is picking up pace across the city, so are convenience-led curations which prioritise consumer demand or introduce a timely, adaptable trend.

Lotus Root Chilli Honey

Some good examples are Royal China’s Executive Lunch, Kitty Lunch and Unlimited Dim Sum menus, that allow one to experience the diner’s luxe, experiential spread in a meticulous, coarse-based fashion. Royal China’s Executive Lunch menu is a significant upgrade on the unfulfilling, hurried and otherwise joyless three-course business lunch - a trend which incidentally took quite a hit globally amid the work-from-home regulations. Not only does Royal China's Executive Menu offer more in terms of options but also switches things up by making the curation more shareable and including some novelty picks.

Golden Fried Prawns

Patrons can order one soup, three appetisers, three mains, a rice or a noodle-based entree and a dessert, as part of the five-coarse spread. We settled for a bowl of hearty Chicken Wonton Soup, a delectable serving of translucent-skinned Har Gow Dumplings, Mongolian Fried Chicken and some delicious Pan Fried Chicken Gyoza. Some other great options are Golden Fried Prawn and Turnip Cake with burnt garlic because they’re rarely spotted on an Oriental business lunch menu. For entrees we opted for Sliced Fish in Black bean sauce, some immaculate Kung Pao Chicken and Egg Fried Rice.

Chocolate mud cake

The Kitty Lunch menu follows the same format as the Executive Lunch and lends the leisurely format a lot of efficiency. This line-up also features some creative in-house signatures like Crispy Butterfly Prawn, Smoked Shredded Chicken and Mock Duck Puff. Both the menus feature picks like Honey Noodles, Chinese Mango Pudding, Lychees with Ice Cream in the dessert section; however we opted for the unmissable Chocolate Mud Cake that is served with a dollop of ice cream.

The Unlimited Dim Sum menu, as the name suggests, offers unlimited dim sum, a choice of soup, a choice of main with rice or noodles and a dessert of the day, under the Rs 1,000 price tag (excluding taxes) which is quite astonishing.

Time: 12:15pm - 3 pm only from Monday to Friday

Price: Kitty Party Lunch - Per person Rs 895 plus tax (Minimum 6 ladies)

Executive Lunch - Per person Rs 995 plus tax (Minimum 2 people)

Unlimited Dim Sum - Per person Rs 995 plus tax (Minimum 2 people)