Diwali 2021: This Dahi Vada recipe is a must-try for the festive season
You definitely want to add this to your list if you are entertaining at home
It's that time of year again. Sweets and savoury snacks are in high demand - at home and for social gatherings, as we count down to Diwali. And this Dahi Vada recipe by Maharaj Ganga Singh from Mumbai's Rasotsav promises to be a house favourite if you have decided to take entertain at home.
What are you waiting for, get that apron out!
Dahi vada
Ingredients
1 cup Urad dal
1 cup Mooger dal
1 cup Choula Dal
½ teaspoon chopped green chili
1 teaspoon ginger paste
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1 pinch asafoetida (hing)
¼ to ½ cup
Salt as required – or ⅔ teaspoon food grade edible rock salt (sendha namak)
2.5 cups Curd (yogurt) – chilled
½ to 1 teaspoon chaat masala or as required
¼ to ½ teaspoon red chili powder
1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder black salt
¼ cup anar dana
2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves
Method
Soak the lentils in water (Udad dal, Moongerdal, Choula dal) for 5-6 hours.
Grind the soaked and drained lentils in mixer grinder.
Add small amount of water during grinding to form smooth thick and flowing batter.
Pour the mixture in a bowl & stir briskly for couple for minutes to incorporate air to form light and fluffy batter.
Heat a kadai with oil for deep frying.
Once oil is hot, pour the spoonful of batter in the oil to form roundels
Turn the vada when slight golden in color on top.
Fry until vada is evenly golden and crisp.
Rest the vada on filter paper to absorb the excess oil. Allow it to cool for 2-3 minutes.
Soak the vada in bowl of water for about 12-15 minutes.
Press vada between your palms to remove the water.
Place the vada in a serving bowl.
Whisk curd (yogurt) until smooth and pour generously on vadas.
Top with the green chutney and tamarind chutney as per taste.
Sprinkle a pinch of red chili powder, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala and black salt as per taste.
Garnish with fresh anar dana (pomegranate) and coriander leaves.
Recipe shared by Maharaj Ganga Singh from Rasotsav, Mumbai.