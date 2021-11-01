Diwali 2021: This Dahi Vada recipe is a must-try for the festive season

You definitely want to add this to your list if you are entertaining at home

Published : 01st November 2021 03:55 PM
Dahi vada

It's that time of year again. Sweets and savoury snacks are in high demand - at home and for social gatherings, as we count down to Diwali. And this Dahi Vada recipe by Maharaj Ganga Singh from Mumbai's Rasotsav promises to be a house favourite if you have decided to take entertain at home. 

What are you waiting for, get that apron out!

Ingredients

1 cup Urad dal
1 cup Mooger dal
1 cup Choula Dal
½ teaspoon chopped green chili
1 teaspoon ginger paste
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1 pinch asafoetida (hing)
¼ to ½ cup
Salt as required – or ⅔ teaspoon food grade edible rock salt (sendha namak)
2.5 cups Curd (yogurt) – chilled
½ to 1 teaspoon chaat masala or as required
¼ to ½ teaspoon red chili powder
1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder black salt
¼ cup anar dana
2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves

Method
 Soak the lentils in water (Udad dal, Moongerdal, Choula dal) for 5-6 hours.
 Grind the soaked and drained lentils in mixer grinder.
 Add small amount of water during grinding to form smooth thick and flowing batter.
 Pour the mixture in a bowl & stir briskly for couple for minutes to incorporate air to form light and fluffy batter.
 Heat a kadai with oil for deep frying.
 Once oil is hot, pour the spoonful of batter in the oil to form roundels
 Turn the vada when slight golden in color on top.
 Fry until vada is evenly golden and crisp.
 Rest the vada on filter paper to absorb the excess oil. Allow it to cool for 2-3 minutes.
 Soak the vada in bowl of water for about 12-15 minutes.
 Press vada between your palms to remove the water.
 Place the vada in a serving bowl.
 Whisk curd (yogurt) until smooth and pour generously on vadas.
 Top with the green chutney and tamarind chutney as per taste.
 Sprinkle a pinch of red chili powder, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala and black salt as per taste.
 Garnish with fresh anar dana (pomegranate) and coriander leaves.

Recipe shared by Maharaj Ganga Singh from Rasotsav, Mumbai.

