Diwali 2021: This Dahi Vada recipe is a must-try for the festive season

It's that time of year again. Sweets and savoury snacks are in high demand - at home and for social gatherings, as we count down to Diwali. And this Dahi Vada recipe by Maharaj Ganga Singh from Mumbai's Rasotsav promises to be a house favourite if you have decided to take entertain at home.

What are you waiting for, get that apron out!

Dahi vada



Ingredients



1 cup Urad dal

1 cup Mooger dal

1 cup Choula Dal

½ teaspoon chopped green chili

1 teaspoon ginger paste

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 pinch asafoetida (hing)

¼ to ½ cup

Salt as required – or ⅔ teaspoon food grade edible rock salt (sendha namak)

2.5 cups Curd (yogurt) – chilled

½ to 1 teaspoon chaat masala or as required

¼ to ½ teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder black salt

¼ cup anar dana

2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves

Method

 Soak the lentils in water (Udad dal, Moongerdal, Choula dal) for 5-6 hours.

 Grind the soaked and drained lentils in mixer grinder.

 Add small amount of water during grinding to form smooth thick and flowing batter.

 Pour the mixture in a bowl & stir briskly for couple for minutes to incorporate air to form light and fluffy batter.

 Heat a kadai with oil for deep frying.

 Once oil is hot, pour the spoonful of batter in the oil to form roundels

 Turn the vada when slight golden in color on top.

 Fry until vada is evenly golden and crisp.

 Rest the vada on filter paper to absorb the excess oil. Allow it to cool for 2-3 minutes.

 Soak the vada in bowl of water for about 12-15 minutes.

 Press vada between your palms to remove the water.

 Place the vada in a serving bowl.

 Whisk curd (yogurt) until smooth and pour generously on vadas.

 Top with the green chutney and tamarind chutney as per taste.

 Sprinkle a pinch of red chili powder, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala and black salt as per taste.

 Garnish with fresh anar dana (pomegranate) and coriander leaves.

Recipe shared by Maharaj Ganga Singh from Rasotsav, Mumbai.