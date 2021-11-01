Diwali recipe 2021: Seven steps to the best jalebis you've had this year

The countdown to Diwali has begun! And mithai is a must-have for the festive season. Jalebis take just a handful of ingredients to whip up and are crisp, golden bites of heaven that your family will thank you for this year. Especially, if you follow Rasotsav's Maharaj Ganga Singh's recipe to a tee!

Jalebi



Ingredients

o Refined flour (maida) 1 cup

o Yogurt 1/2 cup

o Sugar 3 cups

o Milk 1 tablespoon

o Saffron (kesar) a few

o Ghee for deep-frying



Method



Step 1

In a large bowl, whisk refined flour, yogurt, and sufficient water to a smooth and pouring consistency batter. Cover and keep in a warm place to ferment for 24 hours.



Step 2

Beat the batter with your hands again for 15 minutes. Cook sugar with 2 cups water in a deep non-stick pan on high heat, stirring continuously, till the sugar dissolves.



Step 3

Add milk and when the scum rises to the top, collect it with a ladle and discard.



Step 4

Add saffron and cook, stirring, till the syrup reaches one string consistency. Keep the syrup warm. Heat sufficient ghee in a kadai on medium heat.



Step 5

Pour some batter onto a jalebi cloth, gather the edges and make a tight potli.



Step 6

Squeeze round spirals into the hot ghee and deep fry, turning them over gently a few times, till they are evenly golden and crisp.



Step 7

Drain and soak in sugar syrup for 2-3 minutes. Take them out of the syrup and serve hot.

Recipe shared by Maharaj Ganga Singh from Rasotsav, Mumbai.