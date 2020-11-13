This Diwali may not be as grand and celebratory like previous years, courtesy the pandemic and its impact. However, the festival of lights is a reason to usher in some optimism and positivity with celebrations at home. While desserts and a variety of gourmet dishes feature on the menu, we also suggest you whip up some exciting cocktails for the Diwali party. Here are a few easy recipes that can be tried for your home celebrations:

Dhanteras Shot

This quick fix recipe by Nilesh Patelfrom the Impresario Handmade Restaurants is sure to win over guests at your home party. Though it seems like an easy cocktail to whip up, it offers an interesting mix of notes.



Ingredients:

Saffron infused vodka - 60ml

Cardamon syrup - 20ml

Citric acid/Lime juice - 5 ml

Method:

Mix all the ingredients and shake well with ice

Serve it in chilled cutting glass and garnish with a gold coin chocolate





Midsummer Solstice

This light and refreshing cocktail is best for an early evening, indoor celebration. Turn the AC down, and let the warmth of diyas fill the air as you serve guests with this simple, yet nuanced drink.

Ingredients:

Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice Gin - 50 ml

Tonic Water - 150 ml

Three slices of thinly chopped cucumber



Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a highball glass filled with ice cubes

Lightly stir and serve

Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber





Midsummer Spritz

Those who want to serve their guests something zesty that will go well with spicy flavours, then this cocktail is your go-to fix.



Ingredients

Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice - 50 ml

Sparkling Wine - 50 ml

Tonic Water - 150 ml

A slice of cucumber and a ribbon of orange (for garnishing)

Method

Add all ingredients to a large wine glass full of cubed ice

Stir gently to mix

Garnish with cucumber, orange and serve

Tanqueray and Tonic

You don't have to think much to make this cocktail that's perfect for any occasion. You just need to get the measurements right for the perfect flavours.



Ingredients:

Tanqueray London Dry Gin - 60 ml

Tonic Water - 180 ml

Grapefruit wedge or Split Chilli + Jasmine Buds, Sweet Lime Peel + Kaffir Lime (for garnishing)



Method:

In a Copa glass, pour in 60ml of Tanqueray London Dry Gin (Gin can be chilled actually and it would be advisable to do so in hot climates)

Top it up with ice until ice peaks through the glass

Pour in 180ml of cold tonic water, you will notice the ice starts to melt right away

Top with more ice to keep the carbonation strong and to reduce the melt

Dress with a grapefruit wedge (The ideal garnish for the T&T) or garnish with other options

