Diwali special: Try these four easy cocktail recipes at home for your Diwali party
This Diwali may not be as grand and celebratory like previous years, courtesy the pandemic and its impact. However, the festival of lights is a reason to usher in some optimism and positivity with celebrations at home. While desserts and a variety of gourmet dishes feature on the menu, we also suggest you whip up some exciting cocktails for the Diwali party. Here are a few easy recipes that can be tried for your home celebrations:
Dhanteras Shot
This quick fix recipe by Nilesh Patelfrom the Impresario Handmade Restaurants is sure to win over guests at your home party. Though it seems like an easy cocktail to whip up, it offers an interesting mix of notes.
Ingredients:
Saffron infused vodka - 60ml
Cardamon syrup - 20ml
Citric acid/Lime juice - 5 ml
Method:
Mix all the ingredients and shake well with ice
Serve it in chilled cutting glass and garnish with a gold coin chocolate
Midsummer Solstice
This light and refreshing cocktail is best for an early evening, indoor celebration. Turn the AC down, and let the warmth of diyas fill the air as you serve guests with this simple, yet nuanced drink.
Ingredients:
Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice Gin - 50 ml
Tonic Water - 150 ml
Three slices of thinly chopped cucumber
Method:
Combine all the ingredients in a highball glass filled with ice cubes
Lightly stir and serve
Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber
Midsummer Spritz
Those who want to serve their guests something zesty that will go well with spicy flavours, then this cocktail is your go-to fix.
Ingredients
Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice - 50 ml
Sparkling Wine - 50 ml
Tonic Water - 150 ml
A slice of cucumber and a ribbon of orange (for garnishing)
Method
Add all ingredients to a large wine glass full of cubed ice
Stir gently to mix
Garnish with cucumber, orange and serve
Tanqueray and Tonic
You don't have to think much to make this cocktail that's perfect for any occasion. You just need to get the measurements right for the perfect flavours.
Ingredients:
Tanqueray London Dry Gin - 60 ml
Tonic Water - 180 ml
Grapefruit wedge or Split Chilli + Jasmine Buds, Sweet Lime Peel + Kaffir Lime (for garnishing)
Method:
In a Copa glass, pour in 60ml of Tanqueray London Dry Gin (Gin can be chilled actually and it would be advisable to do so in hot climates)
Top it up with ice until ice peaks through the glass
Pour in 180ml of cold tonic water, you will notice the ice starts to melt right away
Top with more ice to keep the carbonation strong and to reduce the melt
Dress with a grapefruit wedge (The ideal garnish for the T&T) or garnish with other options