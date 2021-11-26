Here’s what’s beyond the 17000 sqft facade of Cloud Social  

Cloud Social created a lot of buzz with its whopping 17,000 sq ft area at a prime location in Gariahat. We had to drop by to check out what the only-vegetarian diner with an uninterrupted view of the city’s skyline had to offer beyond its impressive size. Divided into several sections, which includes two indoor dining facilities, this 300-seated has an interesting mix of interiors with a variety of quirky sofa and couches scattered across the space and if you like any of the decor pieces including the furniture, you can order the same for your home too.

We began our gastronomic trip at this multicuisine spot with an appetising platter of Indian kebabs, Italian pizzas and smooth hummus, besides an elaborate khowsuey. The Broccoli Almond Soup was very smooth in texture and high on taste with distinct notes of the sweet nuts. Among the appetisers, the kebab platter loaded with an assortment of veg kebabs — paneer tikka, mushroom galauti among others — marinated in flavourful spices is ideal to kick off conversations on a chilly evening. We really liked the dahi kebab perfectly done with a crispy exterior and a creamy texture within.

If you are looking for something zesty then you should have the palak patta chaat which brings in a burst of flavours with each bite. The crunch of the fried spinach and the sweet and sour flavour of the crisps topped with pomegranate present a beautiful medley. Among the mains, you can have their Smoked Dal Makhani with Garlic Naan or Three Fungi Pizza. Ending the impressive trail was their Signature Pan Cigar Roll presented in a classic tea glass. It gives a delectable Indian twist to the humble cigar with a well-balanced flavour of the very Bengali sandesh and gulkand.

Missing non-vegetarian a little on the platter, we couldn’t help but ask Sailesh Goyal, one of the co-directors about the unjustified exclusion of meat in the menu. The foodpreneur politely responds, “The response to the menu has been really good so far with even non-vegetarians enjoying and raving some of our delicacies. When we will feel the need of adding nonveg food, we surely will but at the moment we are awaiting our bar licence and planning to introduce mock meat.”

Meal for two: Rs 1800 +