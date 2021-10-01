World Cofee Day: Here’s how you can make your morning cuppa without a coffee maker  

Many of us depend on coffeemakers to get that perfect invigorating elixir of life. In fact, many of us can’t even function without a morning coffee that is brewed just right. What if we told you that you can get that magic cuppa without a coffeemaker? Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India, has our mornings and evenings sorted with some simple coffee-making tips without a coffee maker. On this World Coffee Day, we got in touch with Abdul Shahid Khan to know more about coffee brewing at home.

Home Brewing Checklist:

As we started our conversation, Abdul suggested a checklist. He says, "Since we are missing one important element for this brew; the brewing equipment, chances are the coffee you are brewing might not be the best cuppa." But following few simple and important steps can make your coffee smell and taste nice.

Check your coffee roasting date: Make sure your coffee is fresh, and even if it’s open it should be kept inside an airtight container.

Grind it fresh: For the best flavour and aroma, it’s important you grind it fresh because after 15-20 minutes your beans start losing some of the goodness that makes them taste the way they do.

Water Temperature: Boiling water can burn your coffee, even too cold water and you’ll under-extract them. The ideal best brew temperature is between 90 – 96 degrees celsius. A simple way to achieve this temperature is to bring your water to a boil, and let it sit for 30-45 seconds.

Here’s the secret process!

Coffee Cupping: Cupping is both simple and advanced, and for a good cup of coffee you don’t need to follow the protocol of a coffee tester or Q grader.

Take two spoonfuls of ground coffee that will be around 12 grams, which should work pretty well for a small mug or coffee cup.

Fill it to the brim with water a few minutes off the boil.

Wait four minutes, and then gently stir the surface to break the crust.

After this, some brownish foam will remain on the surface. This foam adds a dry and harsh taste to the cup, so gently skim it off with a spoon.

The coffee is ready to sip now.

“If you have never tried cupping before, it might seem a bit weird at first. But after you have gotten used to it, it’s delightful,” assures the heat trainer.

Stovetop Brew or Cowboy Coffee:

This is a traditional and simple way to make coffee also called as boiled coffee. You can brew it in a regular pan or in a kettle. It’s popular among hunters, trekkies and this coffee can be prepared in a big batch.

Start with 200ml of cold water per serving; pour water into saucepan or kettle over medium-high heat.

Add one tablespoon of coffee per serving to the pan, bring the coffee mixture to a boil.

Stir occasionally and allow boiling for two minutes.

Remove from heat; let it sit for four minutes, then pour the coffee slowly and carefully from the pan so the grounds stay in the pan — and out of your cup(s).

Add sugar and/or cream, if desired.

“You can use a strainer to avoid getting coffee sediment, this will be full-bodied and quite a strong brew as the brewing temperature is really high,” Abdul clarifies.

DIY Coffee bag:

The teabag method is another easiest coffee brewing technique without using brewing equipment, especially while you are travelling. You can even use a tea bag and carefully replace the tea with coffee grinds. Use medium-coarse coffee grind size.

You need around 5gms of coffee powder

Steep the coffee bag into boiling water for 3-5 minutes.

“If you like weak coffee then go for it. Though it’s the easiest method but to make it stronger brew you probably need to steep it for more than seven minutes,” he says.

Make your own Chemex:

If you ever find yourself in a situation where you have no coffee maker but still have access to a paper filter or if you don’t have a paper filter, Abdul suggests trying cheesecloth/ muslin cloth to brew your fresh coffee with Chemex style. It just requires some basic manual brewing skills and tools available in any home.

First, take a glass water jar with a broader opening. Take a cloth that covers double the diameter of the glass’ upper edges and wrap the edges of the cloth around the glass and press the edges to create a fold. Fix the fold with a rubber band on the outside of the glass, so it keeps the filter in place.

First, clean the cloth with hot water, it will also preheat the glass jar.

Put one full tablespoon of ground coffee for every 150ml cup into the filter cone. Feel free to use more if you prefer it stronger.

Put coffee powder and slowly pour water over the grounds, using a circular or back-and-forth motion as you pour to ensure an even soaking of the grounds.

“This brewing process eliminates bitterness and works way better than expected,” Abdul assures.

Try these experimental methods and savour a delicious coffee sans the fancy equipment.