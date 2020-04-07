The lockdown has forced everyone into their kitchens, and inspired a lot of experimentation when it comes to cooking. We got some of the city’s noted chefs, such as Vinesh Johny from Lavonne and Sabyasachi Gorai from Byg Brewski, to talk to us about their kitchen gadgets, tools and equipment that they can’t do without.

Tia Anasuya, Nevermind Bar and Social

Weber’s outdoor grills are the most consistent high quality grill on the market. Compact and easy to install, the grill comes with a rust proof ash catcher and porcelain enamel coating making it extremely durable. Bialetti Moka Pots are the best coffee makers for the serious coffee drinker. They make for a strong, full-bodied brew. For all your stir fries and curries, I recommend the signature flat-bottomed woks from Calphalon. Their non-stick surface ensures an even cook and it is crafted from heavy-gauge hard anodized aluminium, making it durable enough to be used even with metal utensils. When it comes to knives, Wusthof is my go-to brand. It’s made from high-grade steel alloy and is manufactured with a combination of technology and human craftsmanship rarely seen in other knife brands.

Vinesh Johny, Lavonne

I use the Vitamix blender because it has a really powerful motor and the rpm is high so it makes a blend faster than other blenders. I feel it helps keep the flavours more intense and retains freshness. Bamix or Dynamix are my favourite hand blenders. They give me the best emulsions And they don’t incorporate air bubbles, so you really get a kickass blend at the end of it (sic). I use it for everything, from ganache to creams. KitchenAid is an appliance that I’ve been using since 2007 and I highly recommend it. I’m probably biased towards it because I know it really well. Also, the top-end models are very sturdy and extremely durable.



Akshay Purohit, Punkah House

I can’t do without my Chubo Knives. It’s a Japanese brand and is made with Damascus steel, the same steel used to make swords. So the knives are far more superior in sharpness, retention and durability. Another must-have is Lodge Cast Iron skillets. They’re not very expensive and with proper seasoning and maintenance, they can last a lifetime.

Sabyasachi Gorai, Byg Brewski

A rice cooker is a must-have as you can easily cook one-pot meals in them. I use Prestige. I also have an induction-friendly cast iron pan from the same brand and a hot water kettle. I feel these three are the basic appliances / equipment you should have. Le Creuset is a great brand, but I use their products only in the restaurant kitchen, as I feel they are expensive and impractical for the home.



Vikas Seth, Sanchez and Sriracha

When you spend so much time in your home kitchen, self igniting burners will definitely come in hand. They’re easy to use and very convenient. The cook tops are made of toughened glass, with a sunken four-burner range. Two emit heavy flow of gas and heat, for when you need quick food and in large volumes. The other two are slow burners for when you need to simmer. While this sounds very simple, looking for a matchstick or stove lighter can be frustrating. A self igniting stove eliminates all this and makes your life much simpler. There are several brands in the market, but the one I use is Faber. You also get a hood and chimney with it. That's the first thing I installed when I gave my kitchen a makeover.

Himanshu Dimri, Forage

Nutribullet blender/mixer is a great gadget to have in your home kitchen. It makes delicious nutritious smoothies and shakes, a perfect way to keep one’s immune system fortified during these uncertain times. Just throw in vegetables and fruits and nuts, whatever you wish to, and voila... you have a healthy delightful drink.

