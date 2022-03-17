Holi recipe: Celebrity chef Saby Gorai's Dry Fruit Gujiya with Coconut Ice Cream is delish! 

Celebrity chef Saby Gorai might not be in Chennai this Holi. But he did share one of his favourite Holi recipes with us to create at home. The culinary director of Dank, who has spent much of the past year straddling work in Delhi and Chennai says, “This traditional dessert is quite popular up North but I am giving you my take on it with a South Indian twist.”

Dry fruit gujiya with Coconut Ice cream

Ingredients:

For Dough:

3 cups Maida | 6 tbsp Ghee | ½ cup Water

For Filling:

1 tbsp Ghee | 250 gms Khoya/Mawa | ½ cup dry coconut (grated) | 1.5 tbsp Almonds (chopped) | 1.5 tbsp Pistachio (chopped) | 1.5 tbsp Cashew nuts (chopped) | 1.5 gms Cardamom powder | Ghee for frying

Rosella Jam:

25 gms Dry Rosella Flowers | 50 ml Water | 1 tbsp Sugar | ½ tsp Lemon juice

Method:

■ For Rosella jam, combine everything except lemon juice and cook. When it comes to the desired consistency, add lemon juice and keep aside.

■ For dough, kindly mix all the ingredients and knead until you get a firm and tight dough. Let it rest for 30 minutes.

■ For the filling, sauté grated dry coconut in ghee, add remaining ingredients and cook well.

■ Roll the dough into small roundels, stuff the filling and close tightly in a half-moon shape.

■ Deep fry the gujiya in ghee.

■ Serve right away with Rosella jam and coconut ice cream.

