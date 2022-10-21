Check out these Kolkata eateries for any sort of gastronomic celebrations this Diwali

What’s Diwali without some mandatory catching up with friends and family? This festival of lights we bring to you some outstanding gustatory options for you to choose from. Pick from some luxurious food and sweet hampers, or sit and dine in from the comfort of your home or at a restaurant. These addresses have you covered for any sort of gastronomic celebrations you want to have with your loved ones this Diwali. Add a sparkle to your dinner table with these curated options:

Taj Bengal

This posh address in the heart of Kolkata never fails to impress, and for Diwali too they have curated a variety of exquisite gift hampers filled with festive delights, along with a special Diwali soiree menu from QMIN. The bespoke gift hampers will be available at The Chambers, and have a range that consists of Aarunya, Karvi, Ammanya, Lavanya, Ananda and Divyam. Hampers will also be available from Taj La Patisserie. For a sumptuous spread with your family and friends, Taj’s QMIN will make sure you won’t have to leave the comfort of your home this Diwali as you can order exquisite dishes from their famed gourmet delivery platform. Their Indian Selection set menu comes in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. You can also choose their Asian set menu to indulge in the authentic flavours of Sichuan & Canton.

When: October 24th

Price: Rs. 2200 onwards

JW Marriott

The grandiose festive celebrations are incomplete without JW Marriott’s offerings. This festival of lights they have thoughtfully crafted a delightful range of gift hampers that come loaded with joyful flavours of love. The luxurious indulgences come wrapped in elegant boxes and baskets curated by the property’s masters. This year they have collaborated with ace designer Manish Malhotra to provide an exclusive assortment of carefully curated gift baskets embellished with gold porcelain, which contains artisanal mithai and spiced nuts. The boxes ooze out Manish’s design philosophy and emphasises luxury and decadence. The elaborate gift boxes can be classified into Megha, Annapurna, Ujjwala, Suvecha, Obhinandan and Sanjhbati. Marriott Bonvoy too has packed oodles of goodness into gift boxes that include delicacies like Gulab Peda, Cokhoya, Not just a Dhodha, Orange Blossom and Figsums to name a few.

When: Up till November 7th

Price: Rs. 1250 onwards

Kb’s Foodworks

We can’t deny that all of us have a hidden foodie within us and the plethora of festivities lining up in the coming weeks call for some guilt free calorie intake. Kb’s FoodWorks has curated exclusive food hampers this Diwali for you to pamper your loved ones with. They allow you to create your own platter from a menu of over 200 items, and also have pre-set menus to choose from. The items will be delivered right to your doorstep wrapped beautifully in glass bowls, decorated with fairy lights that celebrate the spirit of this season. You can also opt for disposable platters and send a personal touch with messages and photographs to your dear one. Order in for your family, friends or yourself, Kb FoodWorks won’t disappoint. The portions are sufficient to be shared between four people.

When: Up till October 24th

Price: Rs. 2000 (portions for four)

Burma Burma

The popular vegetarian hub Burma Burma is known for bringing authentic Burmese tastes and traditions to India. This bistro is exemplary of merging Burmese culinary roots with the taste palates and preferences of people in our country. This Diwali they have curated a Burmese Pantry Gift Box that will provide you with all the essentials required to cook Burmese food at your home. The boxes contain the classic Khowsuey Curry Paste that only requires coconut milk to be added to it to turn into the flavourful Khowsuey Curry. It also has a pack of Lotus Stem Chips, Burmese Seasoning- Hot & Spicy and Crunchy Nuts Mix each to enliven your Diwali evening.

When: Up till October 30th

Price: Rs. 1499++ taxes

MQXT

If you are guilty for going big on quick treats, some indulgence this Diwali won’t harm much. Head out to MQXT to grab some quick and hygienic treats that are signature to this bistro. Try out 53rd Street Chicken, MQXT Butterfly Prawns, MQXT Prawn Burger, Chicken Pot Pie and more to indulge in some lip smacking offerings. For vegetarians, there are options like Cheese and Jalapeno Croquettes, Thai Green Curry Veg, MQXT Lebanese Platter, Truffle Fries, and The Refried Beans Fajita Roll. You can also order in treats from their Sarat Bose Road and Wood Street outlets to cater to your guests under a budget. Their treats are delicious, fresh, quick and pocket friendly that will leave your guests wanting more.

When: Up till October 30th

Price for two: Rs. 500++ onwards

Warehouse Café

Take your Diwali celebrations a notch higher with an array of exciting cocktails and delectables such as Green Pataka Ferry- a rum and mint based drink along with Butter Paneer Kofta, Sushi Smoked Salmon, Katsu Chicken Bao, Sriracha Chicken Dimsum, Asparagus Tempura & Cream Cheese Avocado Roll and so on. Head out to this south Kolkata address if you wish to spend Diwali on a tipsy note and party the night away. There’ll be enthralling music to keep you and your pals on toes throughout the night.

When: October 23rd- 24th

Price for two: Rs. 1500 (without alcohol); Rs. 2400 (with alcohol)

Oudh 1590

Diwali is one of the most magnificent festivals in India and ought to be celebrated with dear ones over some scrumptious food and desserts. Oudh 1590, one of the most revered Awadhi destinations of Kolkata is all set to usher in the festival of lights with some delicious, lip smacking signature dishes that come in vegetarian and non- vegetarian options. The celebrations extend up till Bhai Dooj, so that you can treat your beloved brother after the mandatory rituals to some aromatic biryani and juicy kebabs. Do not forget to treat yourself to some of their authentic Salaans and Phirni.

When: October 24th- October 26th

Price for two: Rs. 1200++ taxes

LMNO_Q

Get into the spirit of Diwali and Bhai Dooj with a scrumptious menu exclusively curated by the Park Street address LMNO_Q. Delicacies include Park Street Paneer Tikka Platter, Rajasthani Murgh Parche, Charminar Shikampuri Kebab, Amritsari Fish Tikka, Bombay Slider, Kasundi Balle Balle, Delhi 6 Murgh Makhani, Handi Murgh Biryani and many more. This address with a spectacular view of the city scape will also offer you ample opportunities to lounge at their outdoor deck, with a view of magnificent fireworks lighting up the night sky. Raise the festivities a notch higher with concoctions like Berry and Rose Bramble, Estate G&T, Uno Mas, Twisted Whiskey Sour and Frozen Margaritas to name a few.

When: Up till October 30th

Price for two: Rs. 1200++ taxes (Without alcohol); Rs. 2000 ++ taxes (With alcohol)

Yauatcha

If you are a big fan of Asian cuisine, Michelin star diner Yauatcha is the place where you should be with your near and dear ones this Diwali. Their offers extend up till Bhai Dooj. Bring in the festive season by choosing from a variety of appetisers like Vegetable Crystal Dumplings, Pork and Prawn Shui Mai, Truffle Edamame Dumpling, Chicken and Coriander Dumpling and move on to the mains that consist delectables like Szechuan Vegetable Tofu Claypot, Stir-Fry Lotus Root with Black Pepper, Spicy Mahlak Chicken and Crispy Golden Pumpkin Prawn. Immerse in some tipy goodness with classic cocktails like Long Island Iced Tea, Gin Martini, Kaffir Mule, Lychee Martini and Lalu to name a few.

When: Up till October 30th

Price for two: Rs. 2500++