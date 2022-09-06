Indulge Exclusive: Maharani Kumud Kumari of Gondal on her latest cookbook, exclusive recipes and secrets from the royal kitchen of dynastic traditions

It’s not very often that a royal family member reveals the secrets of their imperial kitchen. The delicacies and the food rituals mostly remain within the family’s fold or are now slowly languishing in the sepia pages of recipe books. However, in an exceptional initiative, Maharani Kumud Kumari of Gondal, who is the owner of the Royal Opera House in Mumbai, gives people a sneak peek into her royal kitchen for the very first time with her cookbook, Recipes of a Maharani: Secrets from The Gondal Palace.

“This book has been written by me to take you on a journey of the royal kitchens of Gondal, sprinkled with a selection of recipes from my personal repertoire,” says Maharani Kumud Kumari, who says that food is an inescapable component of her life. “In our culture, there is a strong spiritual and traditional connection to food that is reflected in its production, preparation, and consumption. For us, food is a feature attraction at all our social and family events,” she adds.

Featuring over 50 recipes adapted from delicacies prepared in the royal kitchens of Gondal, Malwa, and Bhavnagar, the recipes are a beautiful presentation of the royal regions and dynastic traditions. Compiled in nearly a year with meticulous writing and testing of recipes, the book gives glimpses into the history of the state of Gondal — a princely state of Kathiawar in Gujarat — through archival photographs of the palace and several images of the royal dining rooms resplendent with hand-carved furniture, luxurious fabrics and precious palace settings. Adding an additional royal touch to the book is the vintage crockery from the 18th century, with each prepared dish leaving you in awe of the royal decor.

“The recipes documented in the book are the ones that I learned while growing up in Malwa and Bhavnagar and my kitchen experiments in Kathiawar,” says Maharani Kumud Kumari and dedicates this book to her mother, Manhar Kunver of Bhavnagar.

“My mother, unlike the women of her generation, was brought up with considerable training in the kitchen, a skill she made sure I, as her daughter, inherited. Unusual for that time though, the most interesting recipes my mother learned were from her father, who was an outstanding cook. He taught her many of the skills and techniques that I went on to learn from her,” she reveals and continues that the kitchens at both Malwa and Bhavnagar hosted elaborate meals for guests from India and abroad, and the food served at the banquets was varied and unusual.

Among the unforgettable delicacies that have made their way to this exclusive cookbook are Methi nu Aantiyu (Fenugreek in Chickpea Flour), an incredibly delicious Mawa Mung Dal (Green Gram Lentils with Milk Curd), Chicken Baaganer from her mother’s ancestral home, Maharani Kumud Kumari’s own Signature Gondal Chicken, Irani Mutton (Mutton with Apricots) inspired by her travels, and several pulaos that have delighted royal diners for generations. The dessert section is filled with unexpected surprises such as a unique Mutton ke Gulab Jamun (Sweet Mutton Dumplings), refreshing Fruit Fools, and a luscious Gajar Halwa (Carrot Pudding). A delicious compilation of Kumud Kumari’s favourite recipes, we are told, continues to be served even today in the palaces and heritage hotels in Gondal.

Combining elements of different culinary traditions that originated from different countries, regions, and cultures, the book celebrates the fusion of cuisines. When asked if she believes in conscious cooking, the author tells us, “As per the traditions of the royal kitchens, food is meant for sharing and not for wasting. I have always been conscious of the environment and therefore use parts of ingredients in ways one hasn't before.”

Meanwhile, we were also curious to know about the Mutton ke Gulab Jamun dish, which we learn, is one of the palace's signature recipes. “It was the result of one of my several kitchen experiments - something that underlines my very own and personal cooking style,” says Maharani Kumud Kumari in conclusion.

