Fine dine restaurant Tiger Trail brings a Sigri Kebab Spread to Bengaluru, this weekend

Is there a better way to celebrate an Indian monsoon than indulging in some savoury yet wholesome snacks? Taking cue from this, fine dine Indian restaurant Tiger Trail organises the Sigri Kebab Spread in Bengaluru, starting this weekend. Curated by chef Murtaza, the menu gives a complete gastronomic experience with a side of Lucknow-style sheermal and gravy to go with the kebabs. With a promise of the authentic taste of traditional kebabs originating from the mountains of the northwest frontier, the spread offers a range of tender and juicy non-vegetarian and vegetarian kebabs. The vegetarian treats include Awadhi Tandoori Paneer Roll, British Raj Ke Phool, and Anari Tandoori Dum Aloo; while the non-vegetarian ones include Tandoori Nalli, Murgh Lazeez, Gosht Tunda Kebab to name a few.

₹1,250. From September 10. At Tiger Trail, Hotel Royal Orchid, HAL Old Airport Road. Details: +917899127879