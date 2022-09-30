Binge on these festive menus at famous Kolkata diners

Durga Puja is that time of the year when you stop calorie count and gorge on some delectable spreads. We list out some of the best city eateries and their Puja special menu for you to bring along your family and friends. Indulge in some tasteful delicacies and let go of all your worries to immerse in the true vibes of Bengal's grandest festival

Burma Burma

Treat yourself with mouth-watering delicacies like Samosa Soup, Kachin Dried Mustard Soup, Asparagus, Tofu and Long Beans Salad, Lotus Root Salad, Chilly Tangy Chickpea Tofu, Roasted Poppy Potato and Brussels Sprout, Pyajoo Kari Chaat, Steamed Rice with Paper Parcel to name some, along with the signature dishes like Mandalay Curry Noodles a hearty bowl of flat noodles in a mild, freshly squeezed coconut milk curry with green tomatoes and shallots, topped with crispy fried noodles and Shiitake and Pok Choy Burmese Ramen, an umami broth of shiitake with crumbled tofu, greens, and rice noodles served with roasted chili & red bean relish.

What: Puja Special Burmese Food

Price: Rs. 1500++ taxes

Contact: 7506061460/9920240097

Hard Rock Café

Come dance the night away to some Bollywood mayhem with Dj Enzed and Dj Priyanka. Grab some refreshing cocktails and get ready to have the best party experience. On the menu – Indulge in the signature dishes such as Mezze Platter, Corn Malai Tikki, The Kasundi Bhetki Fish, Spicy Chicken Drumstick, Butter Malai Kofta Curry and Chingri Macher Curry and many other dishes. Pair the delicacies with their specialty cocktails, such as the Hurricane, Southern Rock, Bahama Mama and a lot more.

What: DJ Night with DJ Enzed and DJ Priyanka

When: October 3rd- 4th (9pm onwards)

Contact: +91 9831723332

LMNO_Q

Head out to this happening Park Street address with a spectacular view of the cityscape during Pujo to binge on Bengali delectables like Mochar Mini Cutlet, Dhakai Paratha, Gondhoraj Fried Chicken, Kolkata street fish fry Dhone Pata Deya Kosha Aloor Dum, Chanar Dalna, Mutton Dakbanglow, Dab Chingri, Bhapa Doi amongst many others.

What: Pujo Specials

Price: Rs. 1200++ onwards

Contact: +91 9903040506

Paprika Gourmet

Celebrate Bengal’s biggest festival with Paprika Gourmet as they have introduced Durga Puja specials such as the Bengali Platter, Bengali Taco, along with the Pizza and focaccia platter, Slider Platter, Brownie Platter, Lotus Cheesecake and many more.

What: Celebrate Durga Puja with Paprika

Price: Rs. 800++ taxes

Contact: + 91 9007022678/79/80 or Swiggy/ Zomato

Homely Zest

The exclusive Durga Puja menu includes flavorsome Bengali delights like Steamed Chena in Kolapata, Dhokar Dalna, Narkel Diye Cholar Dal, Doi Potol, Radha Ballavi, Aam Chutney, Nolen Gur Payesh, Narkel Sandesh to name some. Additionally, there are delectable combos and thalis like the Raj Combo, Sashti Bhoj Combo and Mahabhoj Combo, and many more.

What: Celebrate Sharodiya with Homely Zest

Price: Rs. 1200++ taxes

Contact: 6290795523 or order via Swiggy Genie

edabba

The special menu comprises a flavourful and wholesome selection of Bengali dishes like Lal Murgi,Sona Muger Dal,Kaju Kismis Pulao,Rui Macher Kalia, Katla Kalia, Chanar Dalna,Loochi, Moong Mohan Dal, Bhaja Masala Aloo Dum, Jhur Jhure Aloo Bhaja and many more.

What: Order in delicious meals from edabba this Durga Puja

Price: Rs. 175 onwards

Contact: edabba.online; Zomato and Swiggy

99

As no festival or celebration is ever complete without food, the best place to satiate one’s taste buds on a pocket friendly budget is at 99! Fried Fish & Chips, Red hot Pepper, Chicken Drumstick Chicken Grilled Chicken Mayonnaise Sandwich, Chicken Rice, Veg Rice, Chilli Fish, Aloo Paratha, Chicken Biryani, Chicken Pizza, Corn And Sundried Tomato Pizza along with a multiple options of Special Thalis, Chinese & Indian combo meals which includes a main dish, a side dish, a staple or a salad.

What: Durga Puja Specials

Price: Rs. 198 onwards

Where: 122B, Southern Avenue (Opposite Nazrul Mancha Main Gate)

Chapter 2

This puja, churn your taste buds at Chapter 2 with delectable preparations to choose from the day long A La Carte menu. They Durga Puja Specials include Traditional Tomato Basil Soup, Mushroom Cocktail, Egg Benedict, English Fish Fingers, Prawn Newburg, Beckti Florentine, Chicken Stroganoff, Chicken Carbonara, Spaghetti with MeatBalls, Lamb Goulash, Lamb Pepper Steak, Meat Lasagne, Cheesecake and Caramel Custard.

What: Durga Puja Special Menu

Price: Rs. 1200 onwards

Contact: 7605076756 / 57

Kewpie’s

Kewpie’s is one of the most premium Bengali restaurants in the city that boasts of a traditional, homely décor and is located at the heart of the city. This Durga Puja, Kewpie’s is brewing aromatic and authentic Bengali dishes, with a special touch to celebrate the grand festivity. Their Durga Puja specials include four types of Thalas for a wholesome experience, and an A La Carte menu featuring specialties like Elish Bhape, Daab Chingri and Pomfret Posto to name a few.

What: Celebrating Durgotsab

Price: Rs. 650 onwards for Thalas

Contact: +91 98316 77610

Cheap Charlie

Cheap Charlie off Sarat Bose Road is the newest hip and happening place in the city with an energetic and youthful ambience. Head out to this watering hole during Pujo for their Durga Pujo Specials like Thyme Crust Chicken Tikka, Cheese Frappe Roll and Kerala Fried Prawns amongst others. Order in some classic cocktails and poisons to wash the spices down.

What: Durga Puja Specials

Price: Rs. 1200++ taxes

When: October 1st- 5th (1 pm till 2 am)

M Bar Kitchen

This Navami party the night away with your friends to do away with the Bijoya blues to follow next. Head out to the happening Park Street address to grove to tunes mixed by Nikhil Chinapa himself. Other DJs who will be keeping you busy on your feet that night are DJ Girish, DJ Spade and DJ Pratik. Binge on their house special munchies and sip on their delectable cocktails for a tipsy affair.

What: Navami Special featuring Nikhil Chinapa

Price: Rs. 2000 for entry (redeemable cover charge)

Contact: Instagram- @mbarkitchen

The Flaming Bowl

Let The Flaming Bowl take you on a culinary journey across Asia this Durga Puja as you stimulate your palate with their Puja Special menu. It includes some lip-smacking delicacies such as Wonton Soup, Mongolian Potato & Cottage Cheese and Asparagus California Sushi to name a few.

What: Durga Puja Special Menu at The Flaming Bowl

Price: Rs. 1000++

Contact: Instagram- @theflamingbowlkol

Blue Moose

Blue Moose is a newly opened cafe in the heart of Mudiali. They recently launched their New Pujo Menu in the presence of Ushoshi Sengupta - Miss Universe India 2010 and Anupam Chatterjee- Celebrity Stylist, hosted by Mou Roy –proprietor of the cafe. From Butter Garlic Chicken, Gondhoraj Fish Finger, Chicken Lollipop, Pasta Al Alfredo, Chicken Hakka Noodles, Grilled Fish with Lemon Butter Sauce, Baked Doi, Chocolate Firni, Gulab Jamun Cheese Cake & Blue Lagoon, there is something for everyone this Durga Pujo at Blue Moose Café.

What: Pujo Menu

Price: Rs. 1200++

Contact: Instagram- @bluemoosekolkata

Hi Tribe

“Hi Tribe” – is a new-fangled gastro-club at Globsyn Crystals, EP Block, Saltlake, Sector V, is committed to organising the grandest parties incorporating the trendiest foods, the funkiest cocktails & grooviest tracks, all under one roof! The place boasts of a lavish Durga Puja menu incorporating a wide range of unique and innovative dishes,unique drinks and Happy Hours till 6pm. drinks. Some of the signature creations include Sinhalese Chilli Fish, Oriental Octapussy, Whistle Wali Mutton, Singaporean Poh Pai, Tandoori Thai Red Curry Pomfret and the Cloudy Chicken Tikka among others.

What: Durga Puja Menu

Price: Rs. 1500++

Contact: Instagram- @hitribekolkata

Absolute Barbecues

India's most adored barbecue buffet restaurant, Absolute Barbecues known for its mouth-watering bites is all set to overwhelm the foodies in Kolkata during this festive season with the Absolute Barbecues Maha Pujo Feast. The specially curated menu for Absolute Barbecues Maha Pujo Feast includes Kosha mutton, Laccha Tawa Paratha, Chingri Macher Malai curry, Katla macher Kalia, Bata Mach with Shorsha, Mishti Doi, Rasgulla, Chilli Cigar Rolls and more lip smacking dishes. Head out to any of their five outlets in the city.

What: Maha Pujo Feast

Contact: Instagram- @absolute_barbecues

Chowman

Kolkata is a city that yearns for good food all around the year. But as the time for Durga Puja comes, Kolkata becomes a culinary paradise. And for Kolkata's Chinese cuisine aficionados, Chowman once again is gearing up full-fledged this year! So, get ready to indulge in this Pujo fever with a foodie’s choice as you dive into a wide arrangement from Chowman, packed with lipsmacking appetizers like Thai Style Drums of Heaven, Kolkata Style Chilli Chicken, followed by a main course meal comprising a simple Rice with Asian Greens, or a more spicy choice of Chowman’s Special Rice, Steamed Chicken with Exotic Veg, Seafood Noodles, Fish in Chilli Wine as well as some sumptuous seafood options of Lobster, Prawn, Squid & Crab! Do not forget to try out Chowman’s Specially curated Thai menu.

What: Celebrate Durga Pujo with Chowman

Price: Rs. 800++ taxes

Contact: @chowmanindia

Hammer

Expect:Love a good rooftop café with a great view? Then Hammer is your destination this Pujo! And if you think that the view is the greatest thing this café has to offer, then you cannot be mistaken more; once you try their cuisine- the garlicky Lasooni Chicken Kebab, creamy Cheese Malai Broccoli, tangy Kasundi Fish Tikka, classic Tangra Style Paneer, and the innovative Malai Chicken Burger: the taste is sure to linger on your tongue! And then when you would like to have some beverages, do taste their trendy Mocktail- Bengal Smash: A Gondhoraj lemon and Basil lemonade concoction, and their Always over the Top: a whiskey infused drink flavoured with apple and peach!

What: Rooftop view with a lingering taste

Price: Rs. 1200++ GST

Octa

Expect:In a mood to Party and Dance away this Puja? Then there’s no place as good as Octa for you! Accompanying their perfect dance floor and Hip shaking music is their Lip- smacking Food: Items like Smoked Salmon Sushi Roll with pickled beetroot, cucumber and caviar, Crispy Prawn Sushi Roll with Avocado, cucumber and spicy sauce, Asparagus Tempura Sushi Roll with asparagus, cream cheese and wasabi mayo, Mixed Vegetable Pot Sticker with Octa Vinaigrette, Tandoori Prawn with lemon, coriander and garlic butter, and Bacon Wrapped Prawns with a honey glaze is sure to fill your appetite and warm your heart!

What: Puja Party

Price: Rs. 1400++

Tamarind

Love Biriyani but tired of the same old preparations? This puja, why don’t you try out Tamarind’s Dum Gosht Biriyani and Hyderabadi Green Murg Curry- our beloved classic Biriyani with a South-Indian/ Coastal tadka! But don’t stop there- do have their piquant Mutton Chapli Kebab- made from a combination of Minced Mutton, green chilli, spices and coated in egg (why stick to plain old kebabs all the time?); their peppery Mutton Pepper Fry tossed in peppercorn, cumin and onion, their fresh prawn dish marinated with garlic, red chillis and lemon juice, then deep fried, called the Dakshini Yeda! Going to Tamarind and not tasting their Malabar Prawn cooked in typical kerala style Kodampuli masala, is a crime!

What: South Indian Tadka

Price: Rs. 1100++

MQXT

The delicious menu includes from the Bengali household favourite fries dishes like Beckti Crumb fry, MQXT Butterfly Prawns, MQXT Prawn burger, New York style Biryani, Chicken Tikka Masala Bowl to name a few. For vegetarians there’s the Cheese and Jalapeño croquettes, The MQXT Lebanese Platter and The Refried Beans Fajita Roll. Also, delicious combos are available for binging which includes options like fries + bowls + a soft beverage or a bake dish + Fajita rolls + a soft beverage or the Burgers + fries + soft beverages.

What: Pujo Pujo Bang Bang!

Price: Rs. 400 onwards

Contact: +91 62921 46633 or Swiggy/ Zomato

Aminia

Whenever we think of authentic Mughali/Awadhi cuisine, the first thing that springs to mind is that one vintage restaurant in Kolkata that still stands tall and manages to give new-age eateries a run for their money. Aminia, the iconic Mughlai dine den, is all geared up for Durga Puja 2022. With 9 outlets located all across the prime locations in Kolkata, the biryani behemoth will make you indulge in their quintessential classics like Mutton & Chicken Biryani, Aminia Special Mutton Curry, Aminia Special Mutton Rezala, Chicken Chaap, Paneer Butter Masala, Malai Kofta, and Firni, to name but a few, this Durga Puja.

What: Ebar Pujoi Shonge Aminia

Price: Rs. 700 onwards

Contact: Instagram- @aminia

The Yellow Turtle

Durga Puja is incomplete without pet puja and The Yellow Turtle’s menu can be the perfect getaway to do so. The Bengali Cuisine contains of Gandharaj Lebur Shikhanji, Mahisasur Special Drink, Yellow Turtle Special Bengali Pulao, Ghee Bhat, Gheeye Bhaja Luchi, Panchmishalir Sabzi, Dhonepata Kancha Lonka Murgi (Boneless), Pathar Mangsher Jhol, Shorshe Narkol Chingri, Aamer ice-cream Aar Daber Pudding and Nolen Gurer Ice-cream.

What: Pet Puja with Bengali Cuisine

Contact: Instagram- @theyellowturtlerestro

Olterra

The Durga Puja special menu comprises a lot of delicacies to satiate your taste buds such as, ‘Nazaqati Boti Kebabs’, ‘Ølterra’s Tandoori Veg Khazana’, ‘ Ølterra’s Tandoori Non-Veg Khazana’, ‘Ghee Roast Paneer’, ‘Valencia Prawns’, ‘Black Rice Khichdi’ and many more.

What: Durga Puja Menu

Price: Rs. 2400 onwards

Trincas

With the newly-launched Ming Room menu, tantalize your oriental taste buds with gems from the menu such as Crab & Cheese Wontons, Kowloon Fish, Pan Fried Basil Prawns, Mala Chicken, Butter Pepper Garlic Chicken, Broccoli & Water Chestnut Dragon Style, Dragon Chicken, Pan fried Spicy Fish, Ginger Scallion Noodles, Basil Garlic Fried Rice and many more. Finish with our classic picks from the dessert menu like Lychee Rose Sundae, caramel custard, Tutti Frutti and Blueberry Cheesecake.

What: Durga Pujo Oriental Delights

Price: Rs. 1400++ taxes

TRIBE Café

Maa Aaschen and along with her, a whole lot of delicious and mouth-watering food. There are several small aspects that give Durga Puja its present identity - from the actual Pujo, the adda sessions to the food of course! This Durga Puja, TRIBE Cafe is celebrating the festival in a unique way. Celebrating 170 years of caricature to comics and graphic novels, TRIBE Cafe is paying a tribute to many memorabilia on comics and has displays like film posters - films on comics, comics figures, storyboard on the 170 years journey and much more. So, step into the world of comics at TRIBE Cafe and indulge in some scrumptious dishes, this Durga Puja.

What: Durga Pujo Celebration Menu

Price: Rs. 700++ taxes

Café Waterloo

Durga Puja is the most awaited festival in Bengal and Kolkata is ready. Durga puja means pandal hopping, music of dhak, wearing new clothes, adda session with close friends-relatives and lots of good food. Food has always been a major part of Durga Pujo. Keeping this in mind, Cafe Waterloo brings to you, an exquisitely planned menu that features an eclectic array of delicious multi- cuisines like Chinese, Continental, Indian and Sizzlers. From starters to cocktails and with mocktails, main course along with the desserts, indulge your taste buds with flavourful dishes at Cafe Waterloo. So, this Durga Puja, enjoy the festive spirits while you eat to your heart’s content only at Cafe Waterloo.

What: Durga Pujo e Pet Puja

Price: Rs. 750++ taxes

Cloud Social Rooftop Lounge

Durga Puja – a festival of shakti, good over evil, friends, relatives, and food. If you're in Kolkata, you cannot miss visiting Cloud Social Rooftop Lounge. The brand brings you authentic vegetarian Bengali Thali and on A la carte, some mouthwatering Plant-based meat menu alongwith with a live band performing music throughout the day during the Pujas. Drop in at Cloud Social Rooftop Lounge and indulge in delicacies and beverages which you can’t resist! Authentic Bengali Thali has delicious items like Basanti Pulao, Alu Bhaja, Begun Bhaja, Patal Bhaja, Goina Bori, Loochi, Cholar Dal, Jhinga Alu Posto, Potoler Dorma, Alu Phulkopir Dalna,Soya Chingri Malaikari, Vegan Mutton Kasa, Plastic Chutney, Papad Fry,Sweet Curd,Raj Bhog , Sandesh,Misti Paan and Ghol.

What: Sharodiyar Bhuribhoj

Price: Rs. 999 onwards

The Spirits

To celebrate Durga Puja in its true sense, The Spirits is offering a special mouth watering menu for the festive celebration. The Oh so Delicious Menu includes the likes of Chanar Kodhaishotir Chop, Kolkata fish fry, Chingri Cutlet, Dhokar Dalna with Ghee Bhaat & Tandoor Roti, Kosha Mangsho with Ghee Bhaat & Luchi & lots more. Festive vibes are all about celebrating & feasting together & nothing better than Durga Pujo & Navratri. Enjoy our Bengali Cuisine to the fullest!

What: Durga Puja Feast

Price: Rs. 1500++

Tipsy Tiger

It's Festive time at Tipsy Tiger, dance your way through the most awaited time of the year with DJ Akhtar, DJ Akhbar Sami, DJ Girish, DJ Vishal, DJ OHM & DJ Nilesh.Moreover they are offering you Durga Puja Ala-Carte Special dishes such as Veg Aglio Olio Pizza, Southern Sea's Tandoori Gunpowder Prawn, Spice rubbed moroccan veggies,Spicy Pomfret kolhapuri thecha & a special buffet on 2nd Oct with spread of appetizers like Peshawari tandoori paneer tikka, Vietnamese spring roll & Dhone pata lanka bata fish finger with some bengal's favourite Bhaja ,bharta & delicious main course spread & a special festive Mocktail, Agamoni with dry fruits & vanilla ice cream.

What: Durga Puja Special

Price: Rs. 1500+

Asia Asia Asia

Asia Asia Asia, an extremely popular joint in Kolkata, is offering an exquisite Asian experience to celebrate Durga Puja. Festive feast includes a grand buffet spread and variety of dishes such as Kathmandu Street momo for veg lovers, Chicken Hot Pot in Yellow Bean Sauce for non-veg lovers, Thai Chili Chocolate Brownie & Dorayaki for sweet endings & many more.

What: Durga Puja with Asia Asia Asia

Price: Rs. 550 onwards per person

Hoppipola

The sumptuous spread at Hoppipola with the best cocktail will make your day, Guests can enjoy quality bonding time over indulgent food like Sizzling Grilled Bhetki tikka,, Braised BBQ Pork Belly & Special cocktail Blue & Beyond. Visit Hoppipola & indulge in festive treats.

What: Durga Puja Menu

Price: Rs. 1500++

The Corner Courtyard

This iconic property in the heart of the city is all set to host you for the most awaited festive season of the year. Enjoy a delicious spread of meal that includes Cottage Cheese Steak, in Cilantro Sauce Served with Garlic Herb Rice & Veggies, Cottage cheese Steak Skewers with Sweet chili Sauce, NZ Lamb Chop,Tempura Prawn,Spinach Crostini and many more.

What: Durga Puja Menu

Price: Rs. 1100++

Social Hideout

Make your Durga Puja a delectable experience of flavorful delicacies, with combos like Bangali Maacher Combo, Fulko Luchi Combo & Basanti Pulao Combo, with mouth watering mocktails Cranberry Julep & Daab Mojito.

What: Durga Puja Specials

Price: Rs. 1500++



Club Fenicia

Club Fenicia is offering an exquisite dining experience to celebrate Durga Puja. The festive feast includes two different spread of grand buffet an array of live stations with Kolkata's favorites delicacies like Sunehri paneer Tikka, Kolkata Style chicken dumplings, KuliBeguni, Lotemacher chop and a hot buffet counter of delicious food like panch phoron sabzi, kolkata chicken biryani & many more.Enjoy Asthami with DJ Vikrant,Varun and Aky featuring Almost human on 3rd October.

What: Puja Mahabhoj Menu

Price: Rs. 1100++ per person

Pinkk Sugars

The brand new artisanal café and bakery in Salt Lake, is offering a wonderful festive modern spread of dishes like Burrata Caprese,Pinkk's Mezze, Quatro formaggi fondue platter, delicious varieties of bagel burger,with appetizing desserts like Rose pistachio tres leches,Choux au craquelin with madagascan vanilla & many more.

What: Festive Specials

Price: Rs. 1200++

Honey Da Dhaba

Comfort food doesn’t get better than this. The Pujo special menu includes flavours of North India with eternal favorites like Dal Makhani with Butter Naan, Mutton Saag,Kashmiri Aludum, Butter Chicken, along with chef's special kebabs like Mutton Adrak ke Panje, Tandoori Pomfret, Tandoori Bhetki Whole, Hara Bhara Kebabs & many more.

What: Festive Specials

Price: Rs. 1000++

Warehouse Cafe

The Delhi based global cuisine restro bar has launched a Pujo special menu keeping in mind the local flavour, with mouthwatering dishes such as Nuclear Naan, Bang bang pork chilli, Keema Ghotala Karari Roti & Kosha Mangsho Cigar Roll. Visit this eatery if you’re looking to indulge in comfort food in a vibrant setting!

What: Durga Puja Specials

Price: Rs. 2500++

Shisha BSE

Shisha BSE has amazing Pujo Plans for you , put your dancing shoes on as they have all the days covered for you, DJ ANGEL(30TH SEPT),BPM PROJEKT(1st Oct), Shubh & Neel(2nd Oct), DJ Rawking (3rd Oct), DJ Vinisha(4th Oct) & DJ Harsh Bhutani(5th Oct), A special offer for LIIT Lovers that can be availed just for Rs.69 on 30th September, relish in some scrumptious bites like achari paneer tikka, Mediterranean Platter, Crispy tempura baby corn & many more.

What: Festive Specials

Price: Rs. 1500++

Veneto

A culinary trip to Italy from a festive special ala carte menu including dishes like peace e pattante, Fettuccine in buttery prawns,Mango cheesecake,Veneto seafood platter & chef's special Meat lover pizza, paired with some of the signature cocktails for a flavorful scrumpt.

What: Durga Puja Specials



Price: Rs. 2000++

The Factory Outlet

The beverage menu offers a selection of refreshing cocktails with an amazing special all day everyday offer of 2:1 from 30th september till 7th Oct on Vibrant cocktails like LIIT, Caribbean Beach Tea, Cinnamon Apple sour, Ginger Peach Mint Smash & many more, the amazing offer can also availed on a selected range of scotch, whiskey, wine, tequila & Vodka.

What: Festive Specials

Price: Rs. 2000++

Canteen Pub & Grub

Durga Puja is all about friends, family, fun, music, rituals and of course good food. To keep up with the tradition canteen pub & grub has curated special cocktails like Kajur-ka- Kamal a mix of whiskey with dates, Parar Fuchka a combination of gin with bengali spices top up with sparkling soda, Bangalir Martini, Gondhoraj Run & Neelkhantor Gin,with delicious appetizers like kosh mutton pita pocket with hummus, cheese aloo posto fried roll & some mouthwatering dessert like ledikeni custard, chocolate pitha, patishapta with rabri. Dance your way through the pujos with DJ NonY on 3rd Oct & Rayan Noger on 4th Oct.

What: Durga Puja Specials

Price: Rs. 2000++

(Prices mentioned are for two until mentioned per person)