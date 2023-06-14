Here's an Indian restaurant you must check out next time you are in Melbourne

Founded by Gowtham Polavarapu and Naresh Sunkara in 2008, Chilli India has grown to become a popular destination for those seeking authentic Indian cuisine in Melbourne. While the restaurant's prime location in Melbourne Central makes it easily accessible for locals and tourists alike, its dedication to quality is what has earned them a loyal following.

But despite being a thriving restaurant, it has not only upheld its traditions but also continues to expand. Till now, the restaurant had six branches that are located throughout Melbourne. They also operate two additional locations for Chili Everest, which serves authentic Nepalese cuisine.

Adding to this repute, the restaurant chain has recently come up with Chilliindia Cloud – a format intended to revolutionise food service. It has been designed to cater to the fast-paced lifestyle of modern customers who want their meals to be ready in no time without compromising on quality and taste. One of the unique features of Chilliindia Cloud is the option for customers to either pick up their order or have it delivered within 10 minutes. This will ensure that customers can enjoy their meals without any delay, whether they are on the go or prefer to dine at home. To sum up, the service has been designed to ensure an enjoyable food experience that is both quick and convenient.

Also read: Raajkutir adds a new wing to its building

But what motivated them to launch this? Co-founder Gowtham Polavarapu explained, "The pandemic has had a significant impact on the restaurant industry, forcing it to reconsider traditional business models and devise innovative methods to engage with customers. To stay afloat, we have had to pivot our focus to takeout and delivery orders. Furthermore, we have introduced easy-to-prepare menu items that are suitable for takeout and delivery, and added family-style meal packages to our offerings, catering to those working from home."

Sharing with us their upcoming plans for the restaurant, Gowtham said that the testing of Chilliindia Cloud is underway and upon receiving the results, their plan is to expand to other Australian cities in the coming year. "We also intend to broaden our horizons and establish a presence in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, and Canada all within the next five years," he said, before signing off the conversation.

Also read: Bhutan, the Kingdom of quiet

Email: prattusa@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @MallikPrattusa