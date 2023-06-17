Wakao Introduces Vegan Burger Patty made with Jackfruit!

It’s time to give your taste buds a whole-new experience with sustainable and ethically-sourced food that is good for you and the planet.



Wakao Foods, a Goa-based sustainable start-up that brings plant-based ethically sourced ‘Ready to Cook’ and ‘Ready to Eat’ products to the market, has introduced the vegan Continental Burger Patty, made from the finest jackfruit. It offers wholesome nutrition, providing an optimal balance of protein, fibre, and essential spices.

Boasting a remarkable 53% of jackfruit as its core ingredient, the Continental Burger Patty is further fortified with pea protein and a mélange of flavorsome spices, all carefully curated to deliver an unparalleled gustatory experience. Not only does this vegan delicacy mimic the texture of pulled meat with remarkable accuracy, but it also serves as a healthier option for health-conscious, vegans and vegetarians alike.

Prepared with the utmost care and attention to detail, this vegan patty can be effortlessly grilled or fried, just like any regular patty. The succulent texture and robust flavour are sure to gratify the palates of even the most discerning burger aficionados.

Sairaj Dhond, Founder and CEO of Wakao Foods, says, “Our ardent mission is to offer our valued patrons healthy and nutritious culinary options that are both sustainable and ethically sourced. We are proud to launch the Continental Burger Patty, an innovative addition to our line of vegan products that will appeal not only to our loyal customer base, but also to meat enthusiasts searching for healthy and plant-based options.”

Containing an impressive 113 Kcal, 10.1 grams of protein, 11.6 grams of carbohydrates, and 7.2 grams of dietary fibre per 100 grams, the Continental Burger Patty is a bona fide dietary powerhouse, offering a complete and balanced diet.



With a one-year shelf life under ambient temperature, the 400-gram pack of this product is priced at Rs 450, making it an accessible and attractive option for all.

Wakao Foods’ state-of-the-art facilities in Goa ensure that their products meet the highest quality standards, thereby ensuring that the Continental Burger Patty is not only delectable but also free of any compromise in terms of quality.

Why choose vegan burger patty

