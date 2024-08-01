Discover Shisho: Amritsar’s newest culinary hotspot

By the time the desserts are unleashed, we are stuffed. But it’s impossible to leave even a morsel of the evocative and comforting brownie or the judiciously sweetened Kyoto Swiss Roll behind. It’s only been a couple of days and we are already plotting our return.

Meal for two: INR 3,000.

Timings: Lunch 12:30 to 3:30 pm | Dinner 7:30 pm to 1:30 am (Closed on Tuesdays)

At Majitha-Verka byass, Shastri Nagar, Amritsar, Punjab.