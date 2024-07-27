Meghalaya's homebaker Dariker Kharkongor shares an exotic lemon cake recipe

Homebaker Dariker Kharkongor hails from Meghalaya and is known as Darie to her friends. Her Insta hanle Cakey Bakey is popular in her region for its delectable offerings. "I am a school teacher but baking is something that I hold very close to my heart. It all started with my mom and I baking our very first plum cake in a makeshift oven," recalls Dariker, who shares her favourite Lemon Cake's recipe for Indulge readers.