Meghalaya's homebaker Dariker Kharkongor shares an exotic lemon cake recipe

Homebaker Dariker Kharkongor hails from Meghalaya and is known as Darie to her friends. Her Insta hanle Cakey Bakey is popular in her region for its delectable offerings. "I am a school teacher but baking is something that I hold very close to my heart. It all started with my mom and I baking our very first plum cake in a makeshift oven," recalls Dariker, who shares her favourite Lemon Cake's recipe for Indulge readers.
Lemon Cake with Lemon Cream Cheese filling
Here’s a delightful recipe that combines tangy lemon flavors with creamy goodness.
Ingredients
½ cup white sugar
½ cup butter
2 eggs
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoons baking powder
Half cup yogurt
1 tablespoon zest
3 tablespoon lemon juice
Directions
Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Grease a baking pan.
Beat sugar and butter together in a mixing bowl using an electric mixer until light and fluffy.
Beat in eggs until well combined.
Sift flour and baking powder together in a separate bowl;
Add to the creamed mixture along with the yogurt, lemon zest and lemon juice until incorporated.
Spoon the batter in the preapred tin and bake in 180 degrees for 35 mins
For the filling
150 gms cream cheese
Icing Sugar according to your desire
Half tablespoon lemon zest
3 teaspoon lemon juice
1 cup whipped cream
Preparation
Whip the cream cheese with the sugar and lemon zest and lemon juice.
Whip the cream and mix the cream with the cream cheese mixture
Once the cake has fully cooled, use a wooden spoon handle (or other dowel) to poke holes in the surface of the cake.
Spoon lemon curd into a piping bag (or a ziplock bag with the corner cut off) and fill each hole with lemon curd.
Spread the cream cheese frosting over the cake.
Spoon the remaining lemon curd on top.
Use a knife to carefully swirl the frosting and lemon curd together in a marbled pattern.
Chill the cake until ready to serve.
Enjoy your zesty and creamy Lemon Cream Cheese Cake!
Feel free to adjust the quantities to your taste, and happy baking!
This story is written by Shweta Raj Kanwar.