Hong Kong’s 5 must try culinary gems

ROGANIC

Under the guidance of celebrated British Chef Simon Rogan, the distinguished dining establishment stands as a beacon of culinary artistry. Simon’s commitment to the farm-to-table movement is evident in the utilization of on-site grown ingredients, crafting exquisite dishes like New Territories pork and caramelized yogurt with fig leaf cornet. The soda bread with cultured brown butter stands out as a culinary masterpiece. Offering a myriad beverage options, including fresh juices and teas, enhances the dining experience beyond just wine. Merely 10 months post-launch, Roganic clinched its inaugural Michelin star, subsequently maintaining a prestigious Michelin Green Star for three consecutive years. Signature dishes like the sunrise tomato creation and the May Queen potato dish exemplify the restaurant’s emphasis on local flavours and regional influences, marrying bold tastes with nuanced textures.

At UG/F 08, Sino Plaza,255 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay.