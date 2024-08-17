Hong Kong’s 5 must try culinary gems

With 79 Michelin-starred venues and a plethora of hidden culinary gems, Hong Kong stands out as a premier destination for food enthusiasts seeking top-notch dining experiences. The city’s vibrant and diverse food scene promises innovative and exceptional cuisine, ensuring that discerning diners will find an array of remarkable options to explore. From acclaimed restaurants to lesser-known eateries with unique flavors, Hong Kong offers a rich tapestry of gastronomic delights that make it a must-visit for those who appreciate world-class food.
LUNG KING HEEN
Savour the exquisite seafood and dim sum by Executive Chinese Chef Chan Yan Tak, the first Chinese restaurant awarded Michelin three stars, now holding two prestigious Michelin stars. The elegantly styled interior boasts warm wooden elements and a sparkling ceiling, offering breathtaking harbour views through expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. Chef Chan showcases culinary mastery with exquisite dishes like the delectable baked whole abalone puff and iconic barbecued suckling pig with fluffy pancakes. Enjoy dim sums and set lunches for daytime business gatherings; while evenings offer chef’s tasting menus and wine pairings. The diverse a la carte menu includes barbecue, appetizers, soups, premium ingredients, and more. Experience the region’s culinary excellence with exquisite barbecue pork and savoury scallops with Yunnan ham. Delight in signature roast chicken, crispy marinated pork loin, and flavourful wok-fried prawns with black garlic. Each dish offers a burst of flavours, combining sweetness and spice for a sensational dining experience.
At Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street.
ESTRO
Italian Chef Antimo Maria Merone’s debut restaurant, named after the Italian term for inspiration, stands as a testament to his proficiency in the kitchen. Hailing from Naples, Antimo is a leading figure in a movement reshaping Italian cuisine. Dedicated to elevating Neapolitan tastes through contemporary techniques, Estro’s refined tasting menus skilfully embody Antimo’s heritage, each dish a heartfelt homage to his familial origins and upbringing. The eight-course set menu features standout dishes like red prawn and caviar starter and linguine with tuna. The Blue Lobster with fennel stands out. Designed by André Fu Studio, the interior combines opulence with old-world charm, inspired by Naples.
At Level 2, 1 Duddell street, Central.
ROGANIC
Under the guidance of celebrated British Chef Simon Rogan, the distinguished dining establishment stands as a beacon of culinary artistry. Simon’s commitment to the farm-to-table movement is evident in the utilization of on-site grown ingredients, crafting exquisite dishes like New Territories pork and caramelized yogurt with fig leaf cornet. The soda bread with cultured brown butter stands out as a culinary masterpiece. Offering a myriad beverage options, including fresh juices and teas, enhances the dining experience beyond just wine. Merely 10 months post-launch, Roganic clinched its inaugural Michelin star, subsequently maintaining a prestigious Michelin Green Star for three consecutive years. Signature dishes like the sunrise tomato creation and the May Queen potato dish exemplify the restaurant’s emphasis on local flavours and regional influences, marrying bold tastes with nuanced textures.
At UG/F 08, Sino Plaza,255 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay.
TATE DINING ROOM
Renowned Chef Vicky Lau, a graphic design-trained culinary virtuoso, curates ‘edible stories’ merging French and Chinese culinary traditions. Drawing from Pablo Neruda’s poetic ‘Odes,’ Lau weaves her tasting menu into a narrative of culinary ‘chapters.’ Each dish serves as an Ode, prompting diners to reflect on food’s artistry. Every plate narrates tales of warmth, harmony, vegetables, and Hong Kong itself, presented innovatively. Noteworthy examples include the Ode to Bees, elegantly served in a bespoke wooden beehive with delectable treats and ambient sounds. Lau’s meticulous seafood skills, influenced by Kyoto training, elevate her 8-course menu featuring Spanish sea perch and Wagyu, complemented by primarily French wine flights and sake selections. Tate’s fusion of Japanese precision, French finesse, and a chef’s poetic flair is a rare gem, delivering a dining experience transcending mere sustenance to invoke contemplation of food’s profound essence.
At G/F, 210 Hollywood Road.
GRAND MAJESTIC SICHUAN
Chef Theign Phan, transitioning from journalism to leading the wok brigade, crafts a fusion of global cuisines reflecting her multicultural journey. The urban oasis, envisioned by Melissa Collison, exudes 70’s glamour with luxurious marble, silk, and Gucci touches. Enjoy artisan cocktails at stylish bars, peruse an Old-World wine collection, and unwind on the lush terrace with city views. Honouring the iconic Majestic Restaurant & Nightclub, the menu spans cold starters, aromatic soups, and street snacks. Significant dishes include Chongqing-style chicken, bang bang ji, and beef tenderloin with aged tangerine peel, culminating in the spicy red chilli-infused local red snapper.
At Shop 301, Alexandra House, 18 Chater Road, Central.