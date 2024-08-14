Mumbai

Mumbai collaborates with Delhi for a delicious Pan-Asian culinary symphony

Restaurant Sampan welcomes Delhi's Pan-Asian restaurant Honk for an exclusive collaboration
The pop-up will be on till 25th August 2024
Mumbai's vibrant culinary landscape has been set ablaze with an exciting new collaboration between the Sampan restaurant at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach and Delhi’s acclaimed pan-Asian eatery, Honk. On till August 25, the menu, curated by chef Sandeep Kalra, promises to deliver an unparalleled dining experience, merging the best of both worlds to offer a symphony of flavors that tantalize the taste buds. And we had our hands on some of the dishes of this pop-up menu.

The evening began with a comforting bowl of Korean spicy kimchi soup. The broth, rich with that distinctive spicy and sour kimchi flavor, was perfectly complemented by the soft tofu, providing a delightful contrast. However, we found ourselves longing for a more generous helping of vegetables to elevate the experience further.

Next, the dramatic entry of the Arugula pomelo salad set the stage for what was to come. This salad was a masterclass in balance, combining the sweet notes of pomelo with the crunch of cashew nuts and the subtle heat from the Thai chili dressing. The brown onion garlic added a delightful depth, and the presentation was as impressive as the flavors.

Moving on to the appetizers, the Wok-fried lotus stem and water chestnut with XO sauce offered a familiar comfort, while the Wok fried silken tofu brought an exciting twist. The tofu, infused with garlic, chili, and soy, delivered a burst of flavours, though a bit more crispiness on the outside would have made it perfect. The Korean fried chicken, while beautifully glazed, leaned more towards the sweet side, leaving us wishing for a bit more of the expected tangy and spicy kick.

Among the main courses, the standout was undoubtedly the Jackfruit rendang. The jackfruit, slow-cooked in a rich coconut milk base with chili, shallots, galangal, and lemongrass, offered a meaty texture and deep, complex flavours. Paired with jasmine rice, every bite was truly moan-worthy, encapsulating the essence of a perfect main dish.

The mains also featured Wok tossed broccoli, water chestnut, and green asparagus in Cantonese black pepper sauce, a delightful medley of fresh and crunchy vegetables in a robust sauce. The sautéed chicken with pickled chilli was another highlight, offering tender pieces of chicken with a spicy and tangy twist. The Chengdu lamb with Yang Xou rice added a hearty, savoury note to the meal, rounding off the mains beautifully.

The finale was the Udon kemao noodles, a perfect end to the symphonious and flavor-packed pan-Asian dinner. The noodles, with their perfect texture and well-balanced seasoning, left us thoroughly satisfied and eager for more.

Sampan’s collaboration with Honk has indeed brought a refreshing and innovative twist to Mumbai’s culinary scene. This exclusive pop-up menu not only pays homage to the rich traditions of pan-Asian cuisine but also introduces exciting new flavors and textures that are sure to delight diners.

INR 4,945 ++ for two

