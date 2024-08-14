Mumbai collaborates with Delhi for a delicious Pan-Asian culinary symphony

Mumbai's vibrant culinary landscape has been set ablaze with an exciting new collaboration between the Sampan restaurant at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach and Delhi’s acclaimed pan-Asian eatery, Honk. On till August 25, the menu, curated by chef Sandeep Kalra, promises to deliver an unparalleled dining experience, merging the best of both worlds to offer a symphony of flavors that tantalize the taste buds. And we had our hands on some of the dishes of this pop-up menu.
The evening began with a comforting bowl of Korean spicy kimchi soup. The broth, rich with that distinctive spicy and sour kimchi flavor, was perfectly complemented by the soft tofu, providing a delightful contrast. However, we found ourselves longing for a more generous helping of vegetables to elevate the experience further.
Next, the dramatic entry of the Arugula pomelo salad set the stage for what was to come. This salad was a masterclass in balance, combining the sweet notes of pomelo with the crunch of cashew nuts and the subtle heat from the Thai chili dressing. The brown onion garlic added a delightful depth, and the presentation was as impressive as the flavors.
Moving on to the appetizers, the Wok-fried lotus stem and water chestnut with XO sauce offered a familiar comfort, while the Wok fried silken tofu brought an exciting twist. The tofu, infused with garlic, chili, and soy, delivered a burst of flavours, though a bit more crispiness on the outside would have made it perfect. The Korean fried chicken, while beautifully glazed, leaned more towards the sweet side, leaving us wishing for a bit more of the expected tangy and spicy kick.
Among the main courses, the standout was undoubtedly the Jackfruit rendang. The jackfruit, slow-cooked in a rich coconut milk base with chili, shallots, galangal, and lemongrass, offered a meaty texture and deep, complex flavours. Paired with jasmine rice, every bite was truly moan-worthy, encapsulating the essence of a perfect main dish.
The mains also featured Wok tossed broccoli, water chestnut, and green asparagus in Cantonese black pepper sauce, a delightful medley of fresh and crunchy vegetables in a robust sauce. The sautéed chicken with pickled chilli was another highlight, offering tender pieces of chicken with a spicy and tangy twist. The Chengdu lamb with Yang Xou rice added a hearty, savoury note to the meal, rounding off the mains beautifully.
The finale was the Udon kemao noodles, a perfect end to the symphonious and flavor-packed pan-Asian dinner. The noodles, with their perfect texture and well-balanced seasoning, left us thoroughly satisfied and eager for more.
Sampan’s collaboration with Honk has indeed brought a refreshing and innovative twist to Mumbai’s culinary scene. This exclusive pop-up menu not only pays homage to the rich traditions of pan-Asian cuisine but also introduces exciting new flavors and textures that are sure to delight diners.
INR 4,945 ++ for two