Mumbai collaborates with Delhi for a delicious Pan-Asian culinary symphony

The evening began with a comforting bowl of Korean spicy kimchi soup. The broth, rich with that distinctive spicy and sour kimchi flavor, was perfectly complemented by the soft tofu, providing a delightful contrast. However, we found ourselves longing for a more generous helping of vegetables to elevate the experience further.

Next, the dramatic entry of the Arugula pomelo salad set the stage for what was to come. This salad was a masterclass in balance, combining the sweet notes of pomelo with the crunch of cashew nuts and the subtle heat from the Thai chili dressing. The brown onion garlic added a delightful depth, and the presentation was as impressive as the flavors.

Moving on to the appetizers, the Wok-fried lotus stem and water chestnut with XO sauce offered a familiar comfort, while the Wok fried silken tofu brought an exciting twist. The tofu, infused with garlic, chili, and soy, delivered a burst of flavours, though a bit more crispiness on the outside would have made it perfect. The Korean fried chicken, while beautifully glazed, leaned more towards the sweet side, leaving us wishing for a bit more of the expected tangy and spicy kick.

Among the main courses, the standout was undoubtedly the Jackfruit rendang. The jackfruit, slow-cooked in a rich coconut milk base with chili, shallots, galangal, and lemongrass, offered a meaty texture and deep, complex flavours. Paired with jasmine rice, every bite was truly moan-worthy, encapsulating the essence of a perfect main dish.