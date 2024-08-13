Mumbai’s first sip and vault concept restaurant arrives in the city

Step away for a little while and nestle yourself in the quiet ambience of QEY: Sip and Vault in the quaint locale of Kamala Mills, Lower Parel. It is not just another restaurant but an escape from the world of chaos, a portal to the realm of the extraordinary, an opulent sanctuary where culinary artistry meets luxury like never before.
The interiors boast a stylish yet inviting ambience, a harmonious blend of sophistication and contemporary aesthetics, creating a welcoming space for patrons to unwind. From the choice of lighting to the arrangement of furniture, every detail is meticulously crafted to create a space where attention to detail meets contemporary design. The vintage decor, soft lighting, cushioned seats and warm ambience give you the feeling of stepping into your privately owned sanctuary- an atmosphere of pure luxury and timeless elegance.
The restaurant offers a fine dining experience with its European cuisine with a blend of traditional recipes and modern twists. With its exclusive menu boasting an array of choices — be it signature in-house specials, entrees, hearty mains, and desserts, also infused with some of the favourite Italian and Spanish delights — there’s something for everyone. You can indulge in the Caprese burrata delight, a freshness of marinated tomatoes paired with creamy burrata cheese, complemented by aromatic pesto and served with crusty sourdough bread, for a taste of European summer. The Qeysar, a Mediterranean twist on the classic Caesar salad featuring kale, crispy croutons, shaved parmesan, and olive tapenade, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and topped with fried chickpeas for a delightful burst of flavour and texture reminiscent of the European coastline will leave you craving for more.
You can also try out the tenderly cooked, infused with spices Iskender Kebab offering a tantalising taste of Turkish culinary tradition. The tangy Calamari Fritti, Neapolitan-style pizza chicken cacciatore, and the flavours of Sicily orecchiette bolognese pasta are sure to delight your senses. Some of the mains include Mediterranean Pot Pie, Trifecta cheese risotto, Stroganoff, Seafood paella and lamb shanks.
Pair these dishes with the magical elixirs concocted in a glass and immerse yourself in a captivating range of cocktails that paint a vivid canvas of flavours from around the world. From timeless classics to innovative concoctions, each sip is a revelation that tantalises the taste buds and leaves you yearning for more. Sip on the unique Coo-Qey elixir, crafted with milk-washed Vodka, Cabo, green tea with notes of chocolate cookie. Let yourself be swept up with the To Ja-Moon and Back prepared with Gin, mixed with limoncello and jamun syrup top with sparkling water. Kickstart your weekend with the in-house special Lock & Qey infused with tequila, cranberry juice, and orange juice, topped off with some Jägermeister magic!
You can revel in the harmonious blend of live performances, curated playlists, and electrifying DJ sets. From intimate jazz nights that resonate with soulful tunes to themed parties that set the stage for unforgettable celebrations, the music events promise to elevate your evenings to a whole new level of luxury and entertainment.