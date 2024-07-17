Garden Al Fresco opens its doors in Mumbai

The Fern in Goregaon has introduced its new restaurant, Garden Al Fresco, an elegant outdoor dining area in Mumbai. This new feature in the city's vibrant culinary scene ensures a peaceful retreat surrounded by lush greenery and natural skylight. It provides guests with a distinctive dining experience that harmoniously combines timeless charm with contemporary comfort.

The menu at the restaurant showcases culinary excellence with signature dishes that are as inventive as they are delicious. Guests can enjoy the pull apart cheese bread with garlic aioli and basil pesto, indulge in the Wild mushroom bao filled with exotic mushrooms including truffle and savour the mockmeat Irani keema brioche pav, which offers a vegan twist on traditional flavours. Other highlights include the rich and savory chicken katsu curry, the delectable Garlic shrimp Po boy burger, and the exquisite New Zealand lamb chops.