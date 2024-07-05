Ginger Mumbai Airport: A lean-luxe refuge amidst travel chaos

Standing at the airport with a rucksack beyond its weight limit, staring at the indicator as our flight’s status turned to cancelled, all we could think about was, “The seating here looks really uncomfortable to pass out for the night.”
Just like Mumbai’s weather, our fate on this trip was flipping like a broken switch every hour and we were eager to find a refuge from this chaos when we found ourselves standing at the entrance of Ginger, the lean-luxe hotel of IHCL, strategically located near the city’s domestic airport.
A haven for travellers seeking a night’s stay, Ginger Mumbai felt like a beacon of warmth and comfort amidst the moody hourly rain and humidity that followed in this coastal city. The sleek and modern design of the hotel was immediately inviting and the mildly chaotic check-in process with a reception full of airline staff and air hostesses gave the true Mumbai experience.
Out of the 371 keys, our key opened the door to one of the Luxe Queen rooms, which the hotel also refers to as a ‘single lady room’ to ensure the safety and comfort of solo female travellers. Located close to the elevator and staircase for quick access in case of emergency, the room features a doorbell camera, allowing us to see who was outside before deciding to answer the door. The room in itself was comfortably small but full of necessities like a plush bed, work desk, Wi-Fi, television, tea-coffee maker, working shower and most importantly air conditioning, which we could control ourselves.
We took a moment to admire the contemporary decor, which was both soothing and inspiring, before heading down to the Sports Bar for a quick drink to gulp down the day’s exhaustion. The eclectic sports-themed décor, combined with a lively atmosphere and a match playing on the big projector screen, made it the perfect place to unwind. We sipped on a perfectly crafted cocktail while enjoying the salted Edamame. Now, if you are a solo lady traveller and worry about a fellow drunk guest who will steal your Edamame, don’t panic, the staff is understanding and quick on their feet when it comes to handling guests, without choosing violence. Talking about the staff, did we mention that more than half of the staff was in their 20s?
We made our way to Qmin, the hotel’s signature all-day diner for dinner. The extensive menu, featuring both local and international cuisine, offered something for every palate. The chef enthusiastically tried to add a lot of Indian and a little bit of Maharashtrian, in every menu he curates. Because, when in Mumbai why eat Italy? I opted for Indian gravy with butter garlic naan and chilli paneer. Although the main course was like an explosion of spices and flavours, our favourite was the buffet of desserts.
Post dinner, we decided to explore the hotel’s extensive facilities. Although there was no pool, there was the state-of-the-art fitness centre equipped with the latest cardio and strength training machines. The over 3,000 sq. ft. banquet hall, along with two meeting rooms and a lounge, caught our eye as these versatile spaces were designed to accommodate various functions, like conferences, parties, and even weddings.
As the day drew to a close and our tummies threatened to break free through the button claws of the jeans, we retired to our room, giving in to the hypnotic calls of the bed like the Sirens luring the sailors, manifesting for a miracle of on-time flight the next morning.
Our one-day stay at Ginger Mumbai, Airport was much more than satisfactory. The hotel’s lean-luxe design, exceptional service, and prime location make it an ideal choice for travellers seeking both convenience and luxury. Whether you’re in Mumbai for business or leisure, Ginger Mumbai International offers a seamless blend of comfort and sophistication, inviting you to a world of endless possibilities in the city of dreams.
INR 5,299 onwards | Nearest railway station: Andheri | Nearest Airport: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Domestic Airport (Terminal 1) | Distance from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Terminal 2): 5.0 km