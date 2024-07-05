Ginger Mumbai Airport: A lean-luxe refuge amidst travel chaos

Standing at the airport with a rucksack beyond its weight limit, staring at the indicator as our flight’s status turned to cancelled, all we could think about was, “The seating here looks really uncomfortable to pass out for the night.”

Just like Mumbai’s weather, our fate on this trip was flipping like a broken switch every hour and we were eager to find a refuge from this chaos when we found ourselves standing at the entrance of Ginger, the lean-luxe hotel of IHCL, strategically located near the city’s domestic airport.

A haven for travellers seeking a night’s stay, Ginger Mumbai felt like a beacon of warmth and comfort amidst the moody hourly rain and humidity that followed in this coastal city. The sleek and modern design of the hotel was immediately inviting and the mildly chaotic check-in process with a reception full of airline staff and air hostesses gave the true Mumbai experience.