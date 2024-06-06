Four reasons why you must travel solo, at least once!

Picture this: You, a backpack and the open road stretching out like a blank canvas waiting to be painted with your adventures. Ah, the allure of solo travel!
Once considered niche, solo travel is currently all the rage, capturing the hearts of wanderlust-stricken souls everywhere.
But why the sudden surge in solo adventurers? Let's dive in and uncover the four reasons why travelling solo is booming like never before!
Freedom to wander, without compromise: Ever had the urge to explore a hidden gem off the beaten path, only to be met with groans from your travel companions? Solo travel puts you firmly in the driver's seat. No more compromising on destinations or activities – the world is your oyster, and you're free to slurp it up however you please.
Self-discovery in every step: They say travelling is the best form of education and when you're flying solo, that education takes on a whole new level. Solo travel isn't just about ticking off landmarks; it's a journey of self-discovery. Every step you take brings you closer to understanding yourself and the world around you.
Building confidence: There's something undeniably empowering about navigating the world solo. From conquering language barriers to mastering public transportation systems, every obstacle overcome adds another notch to your confidence belt. Solo travel pushes you out of your comfort zone. Plus, free from the confines of a travel buddy, you're more open to forming connections with fellow travellers and locals alike.
Embracing the unknown: Sure, travelling with companions can provide a sense of security. However, solo travel throws you headfirst into the unknown, forcing you to rely on your wits and instincts. It's in those moments of uncertainty – when you're lost in a maze-like medina or struggling to communicate in a language you barely understand – that you truly come alive.
In a world where connectivity is just a click away, solo travel offers a rare opportunity to disconnect from the noise and reconnect with ourselves and the world around us. So, what are you waiting for?
(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)