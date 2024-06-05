Here’s why Canberra should be your next eco-conscious travel destination

If you are planning an eco-conscious trip, then the capital city of Australia, Canberra should be the next in line in your bucket list. From clean air to sustainable practices in accommodations and transport systems, there are several reasons why it should be your next favourite green destination. This World Environment Day, we help you list down why it should be on your must-travel destinations.
Eco-friendly accommodations
As travellers, you have options of staying in luxurious or rustic accommodations. Soak in the breathtaking views of the lake at Ovolo Nishi by Lake Burley Griffin which boasts of a venue with renewable energy and recycled materials. If you are adventurous enough to try something new, then experience glamping at Cubby and Co. Check out tents or tiny houses amidst lush vineyards and enjoy a scenic view.
Energy conscious public transport
One of the major area which calls for energy saving is the public transport system. In a landmark achievement Canberra is Australia’s first 100% renewable energy city with electric bus. It encourages on-foot exploration with a network of walking trails.
Conscious Dining
Canberra’s culinary scene is diligent in embracing the farm-to-table philosophy. While you would find quiet vegan café tucked away in the corner like Sweet Bones Vegan Café, you would also be able to locate a crowd favourite like Monster Kitchen & Bar. The menu relies on locally sourced ingredients which are often seasonal, offering a diverse range of palates and boosts local agriculture. Those who love to indulge into wine and beer must not give Lark Hill Winery at Canberra Wine District and the first carbon-neutral brewery Capital Brewing Co, a miss.
Exploring miles of wildlife
When you name Australia, a vivid picture of Kangaroos and wildlife landscape flashes in front of the eyes. The Namadgi National Park which is a 45-minute ride allows you to spot kangaroos, koalas and wallabies. The Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve is an ideal spot for bird-watching. The Australian Reptile Zoo gives you inputs about responsible eco-tourism about reptiles and amphibians. Visitors can also participate in conservation initiatives.