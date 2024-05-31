Check out these five tourist attractions in NYC if you are in town for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Towering skyscrapers piercing through the sky, its shadows cast the over bustling streets with racing yellow cabs, hotdogs on the sidewalks, and bright hoardings overhead. Where dreams are born and ambitions thrive, New York City offers it all.
The Big Apple never sleeps and no matter what you call it, the energy pulsates and the city always takes you in. Now, cricket has found its way into the city with the ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which commences this June hosting 20 teams competing across 55 games in the league.
A global wave of passion stirs in as fans from all over the globe are ready to hop onto the first flight to New York. After the adrenaline rush of the games, unwind and discover the city's soul with our specially curated trail:
Whether it’s a timeless classic like The Lion King or something as innovative as Hamilton, Broadway Street has a lot in store. The theatrical wonderland is a world in itself, nestled in Manhattan, reciting tales for several decades. One of the oldest wonders of the city, the street hosts a multitude of theatre enthusiasts to experience the eccentric works of production houses. Take a break from the leather and the willow and enjoy an evening catching a show, or simply walking down the street and transcend into a world like none other.
In the heart of the skyscrapers lies a lush green haven for anyone who wants to enjoy an early morning stroll, catch some rays while sprawling on a picnic mat or rent a rowboat and wander through the Shakespeare’s Garden. Central Park serves as an urban oasis, offering respite from the city's madness amidst the greenery. Amuse yourself to fountains, playgrounds and zoos and enjoy a performance while taking a tour. Located between the Upper West Side and the East Side, the park can be an ideal spot to catch a breath before you take on the city!
Spend an evening at NoMad(North of Maddison) and dot your way to The Village. These avenues capture the city's vintage aesthetics and blend in flawlessly with the modern marvels. Entice yourself with a meal or two at Michelin-starred restaurants along your way or gift yourself a souvenir from the exquisite boutiques.
As you trail down to the village, you're welcomed into a world of bohemian charm. The essence of the city is captured in this vibrant neighbourhood, where quaint cafes, art galleries, and historic landmarks line the streets alongside street performers and bohemian stores.
A perfect on-the-go delight is a hot dog off the cart on a sidewalk, does it get more New York than that? But the city has restaurants which have been perfecting age-old grandmom recipes. Coney Island's vibrant atmosphere isn't complete without a visit to Nathan's Famous. This iconic restaurant, located at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Brooklyn, is where the legend of the New York City hot dog began. Home to perfectly cooked sausages stacked between the buns with a generous drizzle of sauce, their recipe dates back to 1916 and it’s been the same ever since. If you ever stumble upon their annual international hot dog eating contest, you’re in for a sweaty feast!
Serena Van Wooderson and Blaire Waldorf’s MET steps moment has a place in iconicity, and no one’s stopping you from recreating that! Cricket's the draw, but NYC’s fashion scene is a knockout! The Metropolitan Museum of Art is home to one of the most magnificent fashion exhibits in the world. Curated to stand the test of time, the exhibitions at the museum are a journey through the world of fashion.
(Written by Sromona Mondal)