Check out these five tourist attractions in NYC if you are in town for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Towering skyscrapers piercing through the sky, its shadows cast the over bustling streets with racing yellow cabs, hotdogs on the sidewalks, and bright hoardings overhead. Where dreams are born and ambitions thrive, New York City offers it all.

The Big Apple never sleeps and no matter what you call it, the energy pulsates and the city always takes you in. Now, cricket has found its way into the city with the ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which commences this June hosting 20 teams competing across 55 games in the league.

A global wave of passion stirs in as fans from all over the globe are ready to hop onto the first flight to New York. After the adrenaline rush of the games, unwind and discover the city's soul with our specially curated trail: