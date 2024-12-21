Indulge in Malvani delights with a gourmet twist at this sustainable coastal retreat

Ambotik curry. Curry leaf sungta. Bhakri. Rawa fried fish. What do these bring to mind? And what if you could savour these iconic dishes with a gourmet twist, while spotting dolphins in the Arabian Sea – and even learn to cook them yourself?

For decades, Malvani cuisine has been the pride of coastal Maharashtra – a spicy, coconut-infused celebration of local flavours. In recent years, a host of sustainability-focused ventures in the Konkan region have put this heritage on the map, creating mouthwatering dishes that bridge tradition and modernity.

One such gem is Coco Shambhala in Sindhudurg. Tucked away in the lush Konkan coast, this luxurious villa retreat is where culinary artistry meets eco-conscious living. As you step into the property, you’re greeted by the serene sound of rustling palms, chirping birds, and panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. Built on elevated stilts, the villas tread lightly on the land, mirroring the retreat’s commitment to sustainability.

The food here is an extension of that ethos. Traditional dishes like kombdi vade, sol kadhi, and tambdi bhaji are given a gourmet makeover, with ingredients sourced from nearby organic farms and coastal fisheries. Every meal is a celebration of freshness, care, and local flavours – and the unmistakable zing of kokum as well as the creamy richness of coconut comes through in almost every meal, lending a dreamy, sensory connection to the coastline.

While Malvani cuisine is part of the broader Konkan culinary belt, it stands apart with its distinct use of red chilies, kokum, and fresh coconut, alongside a zest for spice. This cuisine, native to the Sindhudurg district, reflects the region’s multicultural influences – with sweet-and-sour notes from the Saraswat Goud community, the tang of vinegar from neighbouring Goa, and the delicate infusion of coconut from the Karwar region. Malvan itself – a small town known for the historic Sindhudurg Fort built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj – is considered the epicenter of this culinary tradition.

Coco Shambhala takes these influences and reimagines them, creating a dining experience that celebrates both sea and land. Lunches feature dishes like Indian Sprouted Salad, a refreshing mix of lentils and mango – which will have even non-salad eaters reaching for seconds – and Coco Shambhala Soft Tacos, filled with grilled chicken and coriander hummus. Dinners offer coastal delights like Curry Leaf Sungta – buttery prawns elevated with garlic and curry leaves – and more contemporary plates like grilled fish served with herb butter and mashed potatoes.