This food festival in New Delhi takes you on a delicious journey to Indonesia

Restaurant K3- New Delhi's Food Theatre at the JW Marriott New Delhi, in collaboration with the Embassy of Indonesia in New Delhi, presents the Indonesian Culinary Journey Food Festival. This exquisite festival tantalises your taste buds and immerses you in the vibrant culture and history of this archipelagic nation.

Embarking on a sensory adventure guided by the use of aromatic spices and herbs, the hallmark of Indonesian cuisine, the dishes, feature the modern flavours of Jakarta to the traditional zest of Sumatra. Telling a unique story, it transports you to its origin, reflecting the fascinating influences of Eurasian gastronomy.