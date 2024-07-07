Celebrate Chocolate Day with these innovative recipes

Over the years, chocolate has evolved like any other food, and now we have a wide range of chocolate-based foods and recipes out there. On Chocolate Day, let's take a look at two such innovative chocolate recipes recommended by the chefs that you can make at home.
1. The Dome by Chef Ankit, Sous Chef, Taj Mahal, New Delhi.
To prepare this, firstly mix refined flour (1400 gms), baking powder (25 gms), baking soda (25 gms) and castor sugar (1 kg) in a bowl. Then in another bowl, mix milk, water and oil. Combine both bowls. Mix it well.
Make sure that there are no lumps in the batter before baking.
Next, grease a tray from all the sides. Then place greaseproof paper on all the sides, pour the mixture
Pour the mixture and bake at 200 degrees in a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Remove it from the oven and turn out onto a wire rack and leave to cool completely.
Meanwhile, mix crushed rose chiki and rabri and keep aside.
Then melt 100 grams of dark chocolate on a double boiler, put in a round mould, and chill it. When it gets set, apply a second layer of chocolate and chill it again.
When chocolate is completely set then put a thin roundel layer of eggless sponge on the head.
Make sure to cover it half in size. Then fill rabdi and rose chiki mix in it.
Then again cover with a thin roundel layer of eggless sponge from bottom part. Finally seal it off with a chocolate slice and freeze.
As a final touch, mix baileys liqueur (10 ml) with hot rabdi and put in a sauce bowl.
Plate chilled chocolate dome with a golden varq on top and place in the centre with mango slices at the bottom. Flambé the chocolate dome with a bit of cognac (30 ml). Then pour hot baileys rabdi on top.
2. Chocolate chese centre by Chef Prashant, Executive Sous Chef, Taj Mahal, New Delhi.
To make the mousse base, first bring the cream (150 gms) and milk (100 ml) to a boil. Then in a a bowl measure out 300 gms of dark chocolate and pour the warm cream and milk mixture on it. Let it rest for two minutes.
Now bloom the gelatin in cold water and let it sit for two minutes. Mix the ganache. Melt the bloomed gelatin and add it to the ganache.
Next, whip the cream until it reaches soft peaks and fold it into the ganache mixture.
Now mix together 150 gms of Crème Brûlée mix and about 50 gms of grated parmesan cheese. Now flatten this mixture onto a tray lined with butter paper and let it firm up in the freezer.
To assemble, pipe or pour the mousse mixture into the designated mould. Cut the insert into thin strips before placing them on the mousse inside the mould. Once insert has been placed, fill the tops and set the mousse inside the freezer. Once frozen, remove the mousse from the mould and cover with the Rocher Glaze while it is still frozen and then let it set inside the refrigerator until service.
For a rocher glaze, melt milk chocolate and cocoa butter separately and then mix together. Then add the feuilletine.