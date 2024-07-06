Food

5 fusion chocolate snacks to try this World Chocolate Day

Get ready to explore a world of delicious fusion snacks that combine the richness of chocolate with the vibrant spices and flavours of Indian cuisine
Most of us love chocolates, but ever thought that there could be fusion chocolates? From traditional Indian flavours to a touch of chocolate-y goodness, these savoury yet chocolaty fusion snacks offer a delightful blend of tastes that are sure to tantalise your taste buds. Get ready to explore a world of delicious fusion snacks that combine the richness of chocolate with the vibrant spices and flavours of Indian cuisine. We list out 5 Indian fusion snacks that you must try this World Chocolate Day.

Chocolate Popcorn 

Chocolate Popcorn is a delicious fusion snack that combines the crunchiness of popcorn with the sweetness of chocolate. It typically consists of popcorn coated with a layer of rich, smooth chocolate, creating a perfect balance of flavours and textures. This snack is a popular choice for those who enjoy the combination of sweet and salty flavours. It’s a delightful treat that can be enjoyed while watching movies or as a tasty snack anytime with friends and family. For the same, you can also try out the chocolate popcorns by ‘4700BC’.

Price: INR 225. Available online.

Chocolate Makhana

Chocolate Makhana is a yummy fusion snack that blends the crunchiness of makhana (fox nuts) with the sweetness of chocolate. It’s a delightful combination where the light and crispy makhana is coated in a layer of decadent chocolate, creating a delicious contrast of textures and flavours. This snack is perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings while enjoying a unique twist on a traditional Indian ingredient. It's a great snack to munch on during movie nights or whenever you're in the mood for a tasty treat.

Price: INR 120 onwards. Available online.

 Sweet recipes on World Chocolate Day

Chocolate-coated almonds

Chocolate-coated almonds are a delightful treat that combines the nutty goodness of almonds with the rich flavours of chocolate. These almonds are typically coated in a layer of smooth, creamy chocolate, creating a delicious contrast between the crunchy nut and the sweet chocolate. Almonds themselves are a nutritious snack, packed with essential nutrients like protein, fiber, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. When coated in chocolate, they not only offer a satisfying crunch and sweetness but also provide additional benefits like being a source of antioxidants, they provide an energy-boost, they can help in mood-enhancement, etc.

Price: INR 350. Available online.

Chocolate Pretzels

Chocolate pretzels are a delicious snack that combines the salty crunch of pretzels with the sweet taste of chocolate. These treats typically consist of pretzels that are coated or drizzled with a layer of smooth, creamy chocolate. The combination of the salty pretzel and the sweet chocolate creates a delightful flavours contrast that many people enjoy. Chocolate pretzels are popular as a snack for parties, movie nights, or simply as a tasty treat to enjoy any time of the day. If you are looking for these indulgent treats at top-notch quality, you can try out the chocolate dipped pretzels by Nova Nova.

Price: INR 229. Available online.

World Chocolate Day 2023: Here's how you can make the classic chocolate fondant at home

Chocolate mouth freshener

Chocolate mouth fresheners are a delightful combination of breath-freshening ingredients like mint or other refreshing agents with a touch of chocolate flavours. These mouth fresheners offer a unique experience by providing a burst of freshness along with a hint of chocolate taste. They can be a fun and tasty way to freshen your breath after enjoying chocolate or as a sweet treat on their own. The blend of minty freshness and chocolate flavours creates a refreshing and indulgent experience for your taste buds.

Price: INR 649. Available online.

