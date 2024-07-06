5 fusion chocolate snacks to try this World Chocolate Day

Most of us love chocolates, but ever thought that there could be fusion chocolates? From traditional Indian flavours to a touch of chocolate-y goodness, these savoury yet chocolaty fusion snacks offer a delightful blend of tastes that are sure to tantalise your taste buds. Get ready to explore a world of delicious fusion snacks that combine the richness of chocolate with the vibrant spices and flavours of Indian cuisine. We list out 5 Indian fusion snacks that you must try this World Chocolate Day.
Chocolate Popcorn
Chocolate Popcorn is a delicious fusion snack that combines the crunchiness of popcorn with the sweetness of chocolate. It typically consists of popcorn coated with a layer of rich, smooth chocolate, creating a perfect balance of flavours and textures. This snack is a popular choice for those who enjoy the combination of sweet and salty flavours. It’s a delightful treat that can be enjoyed while watching movies or as a tasty snack anytime with friends and family. For the same, you can also try out the chocolate popcorns by ‘4700BC’.
Price: INR 225. Available online.
Chocolate Makhana
Chocolate Makhana is a yummy fusion snack that blends the crunchiness of makhana (fox nuts) with the sweetness of chocolate. It’s a delightful combination where the light and crispy makhana is coated in a layer of decadent chocolate, creating a delicious contrast of textures and flavours. This snack is perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings while enjoying a unique twist on a traditional Indian ingredient. It's a great snack to munch on during movie nights or whenever you're in the mood for a tasty treat.
Price: INR 120 onwards. Available online.
Chocolate-coated almonds
Chocolate-coated almonds are a delightful treat that combines the nutty goodness of almonds with the rich flavours of chocolate. These almonds are typically coated in a layer of smooth, creamy chocolate, creating a delicious contrast between the crunchy nut and the sweet chocolate. Almonds themselves are a nutritious snack, packed with essential nutrients like protein, fiber, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. When coated in chocolate, they not only offer a satisfying crunch and sweetness but also provide additional benefits like being a source of antioxidants, they provide an energy-boost, they can help in mood-enhancement, etc.
Price: INR 350. Available online.
Chocolate Pretzels
Chocolate pretzels are a delicious snack that combines the salty crunch of pretzels with the sweet taste of chocolate. These treats typically consist of pretzels that are coated or drizzled with a layer of smooth, creamy chocolate. The combination of the salty pretzel and the sweet chocolate creates a delightful flavours contrast that many people enjoy. Chocolate pretzels are popular as a snack for parties, movie nights, or simply as a tasty treat to enjoy any time of the day. If you are looking for these indulgent treats at top-notch quality, you can try out the chocolate dipped pretzels by Nova Nova.
Price: INR 229. Available online.
Chocolate mouth freshener
Chocolate mouth fresheners are a delightful combination of breath-freshening ingredients like mint or other refreshing agents with a touch of chocolate flavours. These mouth fresheners offer a unique experience by providing a burst of freshness along with a hint of chocolate taste. They can be a fun and tasty way to freshen your breath after enjoying chocolate or as a sweet treat on their own. The blend of minty freshness and chocolate flavours creates a refreshing and indulgent experience for your taste buds.
Price: INR 649. Available online.